Cervello, a leader in rail cybersecurity, was named a winner at this year's Railway Technology Excellence Awards. The company was ranked a leading solution provider in the railway industry, recognized under the category of Business Expansion in Technology following a series of important company announcements. The prestigious award has been granted to those who have "utilised technology to optimise travel time, provide cybersecurity solutions, and create stable systems solutions."

The recognition comes on the heels of Cervello achieving two industry firsts: being granted the first-ever US patent covering Artificial Intelligence (AI) based cyber-protection for railways, and becoming the first known company to provide a full-scale, cross-country cybersecurity protection plan for the entire railway command and controls network of a national railway line, Swiss Federal Railways (SBB).

Cervello is a rail cybersecurity solution empowering rail digitalization by securing the industry's critical operational networks and infrastructure from cyber threats. The company provides comprehensive security through in-depth visibility, non-intrusive Zero Trust monitoring and detection, and a customized incident response playbook with risk prioritization and threat intelligence. It has become the most trusted solution among world-leading rail organizations and continues to pioneer the space with its state-of-the-art technology. Rail operators and infrastructure managers can now operate safely and reliably while still prioritizing business continuity and service availability.

"We are honored to be recognized by Railway Technology for our developments and hard work in 2022, and to have been named the winner of Business Expansion in the areas of technology and innovation at such a pivotal time for rail cybersecurity," says Roie Onn, Co-Founder and CEO of Cervello. "We will continue empowering the digitalization and advancement of the industry with solutions that allow rail organizations to operate safely and more efficiently."

About Cervello

Trusted by world-leading rail operators, infrastructure managers, and OEMs, Cervello is a leading rail cybersecurity solution dedicated to protecting the quality of rail safety, reliability, and availability. Cervello's patented technology and domain expertise have allowed us to develop new and innovative ways to address cyberthreats in rail-specific environments while both shaping and aligning with global industry standards.

