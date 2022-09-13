Snipp Interactive Inc. Announces USD$2M Renewal for Leading American Beverage Company

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Snipp Interactive Inc. ("Snipp", the "Company") (TSX-V:SPN)(OTC PINK:SNIPF), a global provider of digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions, is pleased to announce it has entered into a renewal agreement for a leading American multinational beverage corporation (the "Beverage Company") through its partnership with a Top 5 global research and consulting firm ("Client"). Pursuant to a successful pilot deployment of the Company's SnippREWARDS platform for this leading Beverage Company, the Client has deployed SnippREWARDS for this Beverage Company across nine (9) countries in the past 12 months, while working on a plan that would include the launch of several additional countries over the next year.

SnippREWARDS is one of the components of the Company's SnippCARE Platform a modular Customer Acquisition & Retention Platform. The SnippREWARDS Platform enables clients to implement multiple omni-channel, objectives-led, ROI driven programs to incentivize and engage customers. The SnippREWARDS Platform has over 3,500 rewards as part of its catalogue available in over 45 countries/currencies.

"We are excited by the progress we have made over the past year with this leading American multinational beverage company and our Client in the marketing research space. The renewal order today is evidence that we are solving a problem for global brands who are showing increasing confidence in our ability to grow with them. Our strategy to land and expand with this Client's end customers over time is providing to be very successful, and one we look forward to communicating more frequently on in the near future", said Atul Sabharwal, Founder of Snipp.

About Snipp:

Snipp is a global loyalty and promotions company with a singular focus: to develop disruptive engagement platforms that generate insights and drive sales. Our solutions include shopper marketing promotions, loyalty, rewards, rebates and data analytics, all of which are seamlessly integrated to provide a one-stop marketing technology platform. We also provide the services and expertise to design, execute and promote client programs. SnippCheck, our receipt processing engine, is the market leader for receipt-based purchase validation; SnippLoyalty is the only unified loyalty solution in the market for CPG brands. Snipp has powered hundreds of programs for Fortune 1000 brands and world-class agencies and partners.

Snipp is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada with a presence across the United States, Canada, Ireland, Europe, and India. The company is publicly listed on the Toronto Stock Venture Exchange (TSX-V) in Canada and is also quoted on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol SNIPF.

