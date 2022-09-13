Anzeige
Dienstag, 13.09.2022
News im Fokus! TAAT® schließt Vertrag mit B&B Beyond!
WKN: 850001 ISIN: SE0000108656 
Xetra
13.09.22
12:53 Uhr
7,568 Euro
+0,168
+2,27 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
PR Newswire
13.09.2022 | 13:27
118 Leser
Ericsson: Invitation to briefing on Vonage and Global Network Platform

  • Ericsson to host a briefing on recent Vonage acquisition and development of Global Network Platform
  • Conference call including Q&A scheduled at 6:00 PM CEST, September 26

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson (NASDAQ: ERIC) invites stakeholders to a briefing on September 26, 6:00 PM CEST on the recent acquisition of Vonage and the development of Global Network Platform.

Ericsson's President and CEO Börje Ekholm will present and take questions together with Rory Read, SVP and Head of Business Area Global Communications Platform, Savinay Berry, Head of Product & Engineering for Vonage and Jan Karlsson, Head of Global Network Platform.

CONFERENCE CALL FOR ANALYSTS, INVESTORS AND JOURNALISTS

A conference call for financial analysts, investors and journalists will begin at 6:00 PM CEST Stockholm (5:00 PM BST London, 12:00 PM EDT New York).

Conference call: Join here

To ask a question: Access dial-in information here

The conference call will be available on-demand on Ericsson's website after the event.

MORE INFORMATION AT:
Ericsson Newsroom
media.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 69 92)
investor.relations@ericsson.com (+46 10 719 00 00)

ABOUT ERICSSON:
Ericsson enables communications service providers and enterprises to capture the full value of connectivity. The company's portfolio spans the following business areas: Networks, Cloud Software and Services, Enterprise Wireless Solutions, Global Communications Platform, and Technologies and New Businesses. It is designed to help our customers go digital, increase efficiency and find new revenue streams. Ericsson's innovation investments have delivered the benefits of mobility and mobile broadband to billions of people globally. Ericsson stock is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and on Nasdaq New York. www.ericsson.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ericsson/r/invitation-to-briefing-on-vonage-and-global-network-platform,c3630093

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/15448/3630093/1626140.pdf

Invitation to briefing on Vonage and Global Network Platform

© 2022 PR Newswire
