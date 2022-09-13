HydrogenPro is set to install the world's largest electrolyzer in Norway, while Siemens is preparing to commission Germany's second biggest electrolyzer.HydrogenPro has announced that the world's largest electrolyzer has arrived at its test facility in Herøya, Norway. The electrolyzer will be assembled and installed in the coming weeks, with the validation process to be initiated when possible. The electrolyzer shipment left Tianjin, China, in July. The electrolyzer will have an output of 1,100 Nm3/hour of hydrogen at normal current density. "This equals 100 kg of pure hydrogen per hour, which ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...