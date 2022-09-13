Credibility PR: How Romeo Echo Real Estate Helps Veterans With Business, Life, and Real Estate

SIMI VALLEY, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2022 / Romeo Echo started as just a real estate company but has evolved into an organization that advocates for our nation's veterans assisting them with their transition out of the military and creating greatness in their lives. The founder, Roland Vandenberg (who received a Masters in business from the University of Southern California) decided to leverage his network, extending it to those who have served.

Through the connections and resources that Romeo Echo has, they have been helping transitioning veterans find meaningful employment and even start businesses. Romeo Echo also helps veterans navigate through the transition out of the military by helping them receive all benefits that are entitled to them from their service to our country.

Additionally, Romeo Echo has been providing financial coaching teaching our veterans how to get out of debt and learn how to invest, taking those benefits they now receive and growing them into long-term wealth. All of these services Romeo Echo provides at no cost to the veteran. So "how do they make income?" you might ask. Romeo Echo is also a Real Estate and Mortgage company helping with residential Real Estate and home loans. It is through this facet that they generate income.

Vandenberg says the idea came up organically over lunch one day while eating with a fellow Marine. Both shared their similar experiences and equally similar frustrations with the process of purchasing their first homes. They had been told they were working with real estate agents who specialized in working with military members, which wasn't true. "While around 80% of our clients are either active military members or veterans, we do help civilians as well," Vandenberg said. The impact of Romeo Echo Real Estate has been so powerful that civilians also have joined to support the cause. Romeo Echo has gone beyond just helping military members and vets purchase homes.

On one particular occasion, they were able to help a veteran not only purchase a home but also help him chose not to take his own life. "In 2021, Romeo Echo helped a Marine Corps veteran [who] suffered from several injuries from his time in service to include a loss of vision. At the time the gentleman was not receiving any benefits from his service in the military and was dealing with extreme depression and anxiety. Romeo Echo immediately stepped in and helped the Marine gather all their records from military service. At that point [we] assisted him in getting medical benefits, treatment, and the necessary resources to include a disability pension improving his quality of life. He is also now a homeowner. In essence, Romeo Echo changed his life."

This was the first step in helping Rome Echo evolve. What started as a real estate company has since grown and evolved into a veterans assistance company. For those who are veterans, these services are offered for free. Romeo Echo is proud to provide mortgages and home loans in addition to helping veterans find and purchase homes.

ABOUT ROLAND VANDENBERG Roland spent his first career serving in the United States Marine Corps. He enlisted in 2001 and was medically retired in 2016 after 15 years of service. Roland has lived through some of the most amazing, yet daunting experiences while servicing in the military. He believes that his experience and the challenges he's overcome throughout his time serving in the military and his transition into civilian life have made him perfectly equipped to help the person he once was.

https://romeoechorealestate.com/

Instagram

Phone: 833.603.ECHO

Email: info@romeoechousa.com

1555 Simi Town Center Way #640, Simi Valley, Ca 93065

