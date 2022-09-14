Anzeige
Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Primary in Partnership with Onbrane

Stockholm, September 14, 2022 - Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the
launch of Nasdaq Primary, helping companies digitalize the process of raising
debt capital by bringing all market actors together on one platform. The
product is launched in partnership with Onbrane, a European fintech company
focused on producing sustainable and innovative solutions for the debt market
leveraging web-based technology. 

Nasdaq Primary is a software as a service (SaaS) solution that provides all
debt market participants with a comprehensive platform to structure, negotiate,
issue, and invest in short-term debt instruments. Through the partnership,
Onbrane operates as a technology fabric providing an innovative and flexible
way of connecting counterparties and enabling the negotiation and issuance of
debt in a standardized format, thereby potentially reaching deals faster and
more securely by avoiding manual data entries. 

"The global debt markets are undergoing a paradigm shift where automated
technical solutions are being introduced to support efficiency. We look forward
to boosting this shift by combining Onbrane's platform with Nasdaq's extensive
experience in building market solutions. We believe this partnership could
benefit all market participants," said Ann-Charlotte Eliasson, Vice President
and Head of European Debt Listings and Sustainable Bonds at Nasdaq. 

Onbrane is a France-headquartered service provider and a leader in the
digitalization of the primary debt market. Onbrane counts as clients some of
the largest public and private issuers in Europe, including prominent banks,
brokers, and asset managers. 

"Onbrane's purpose is to help build a better, more sustainable primary debt
market. We couldn't think of a better partner than Nasdaq to do so. In addition
to sharing the same passion for technology, Nasdaq and Onbrane share the same
commitment and focus on bringing innovative technology to the debt market. We
are very excited to partner with Nasdaq to provide the global primary debt
market with a market infrastructure that answers today's growing demand for
efficiency, security compliance and sustainability," said Pascal Lauffer
Onbrane co-founder and CEO. 

For more information, please visit our website.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software
and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at www.nasdaq.com. 

About Onbrane

Onbrane is a multi-product debt market platform provider that brings together
issuers, intermediaries and investors globally, providing market processes with
efficiency, transparency, and security from pre-trade to debt distribution. 

Founded 4 years ago, the company digitalizes the negotiation and issuance of
standardized to semi-standardized debt products, covering the needs of public,
private, and financial institutions. 

To learn more about the company, visit www.onbrane.com or follow LinkedIn.



Nasdaq Media Contact

David Augustsson
+46 8 405 6135
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com
