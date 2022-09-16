VACULUG - World's first independent retreader to launch its full Sustainability Report as part of its path to Carbon Neutrality

LONDON, Sept. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Today Vaculug has launched its 2021 Sustainability Report. This is the first in its 72-year history. Vaculug has pledged to publish this report annually as part of its sustainability strategy formulated in partnership with the University of Oxford and University College London.

Vaculug is also the only independent retreader in the world to pledge Net Zero by 2030. Moreover, as part of Vaculug's sustainability strategy it has also pledged to donate £1 for every tyre sold to improve educational opportunities for children. Vaculug believes that sustainability is not just about improving the environment but also sustaining communities and building them up through education.

Vaculug Chairman Haarjeev Kandhari commented that "We are very proud to launch our first Sustainability Report in 72 years. This issue is front and centre of every decision we take at Vaculug. We are very thankful to our partners at Oxford and UCL who have helped us navigate this journey and helped us to set our carbon baseline. Throughout this process we have also developed a better understanding of our DNA as a company and more importantly our "Why". This is very clearly to improve the world for future generations through sustainable business practices. We recognise that sustainability is more than just the environment. As such we have also decided to donate £1 for every tyre we sell to educate the next generation. We want to ensure children have a better future by providing access to a solid education to support their aspirations. We want to work with underprivileged children of all ages - from primary school to university - ensuring that they receive not only an education but mentors to help them make the most of their opportunities."