Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 16.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 671 internationalen Medien
Finaler Countdown!? – Die letzten Stunden vor einer massiven Veränderung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGE6 ISIN: GG00B1GHHH78 Ticker-Symbol: 3V7 
Berlin
16.09.22
14:35 Uhr
5,140 Euro
-0,040
-0,77 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VOLTA FINANCE LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,1405,22015:03
Dow Jones News
16.09.2022 | 14:52
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited: Cash is king and the king is rocking and rolling

DJ Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited: Cash is king and the king is rocking and rolling

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited: Cash is king and the king is rocking and rolling 16-Sep-2022 / 13:20 GMT/BST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Hardman & Co Research on Volta Finance Limited:

Cash is king and the king is rocking and rolling

Volta is no different from any other investment company in that it identifies when the market has mispriced long-term cashflows. In this note, we examine its success in that current cashflows are at near-record levels and 2.7x the dividend payment. Looking forward, we review why defaults may not rise to the level now built into loan prices - a view consistent with that of rating agencies and Volta - as well as the risks to this position. We note the current level of inflation is positive, as long as it is not sustained for too long. We also highlight Volta's diversification and geographical exposure. Bearing in mind these issues, the discount is anomalous.

Please click on the link below for the full report:

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/cash-is-king-and-the-king-is-rocking-and-rolling/

If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest by clicking on the above link 

To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Contact: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Mark Thomas 
London                        mt@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
                  +44(0)203 693 7075 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1444571 16-Sep-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1444571&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 16, 2022 08:20 ET (12:20 GMT)

VOLTA FINANCE-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.