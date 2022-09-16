Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 16, 2022) - Highvista Gold Inc. (TSXV: HVV.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a non-binding letter of intent (the "LOI") dated September 8, 2022, with Highvista Capital Corp. ("Highvista") outlining the proposed terms and conditions of a transaction pursuant to which the Company and Highvista plan to effect a business combination that would result in a reverse takeover of the Company by the shareholders of Highvista (the "Proposed Transaction"). The entity resulting from the Proposed Transaction (the "Resulting Issuer") will continue to carry on the business of Highvista. Highvista owns certain alumina silicate exploration and development properties located in British Columbia. The LOI was negotiated at arm's length.

The completion of the Proposed Transaction contemplated by the LOI remains subject to the Company and Highvista entering into a definitive agreement and the receipt of all regulatory and other approvals. The Company will issue a comprehensive press release pursuant to TSX Venture Exchange policies upon execution of a definitive agreement.

The Company is currently in the process of filing the cease trade order revocation application with the applicable security commissions related to the late filing of the March 31, 2019 audited financial statements. There is no assurance that the cease trade order can be revoked or any transaction will be completed as a result of this process. The Company confirms that it has filed all necessary continuous disclosure required by National Instruction 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations.

For further information, please contact:

Paul Crath,

Interim CEO

Email: paulcrath@gmail.com

Telephone Number: 347-835-9032

