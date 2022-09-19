Anzeige
Montag, 19.09.2022
Aktie der Woche: Spekulation auf den ganz großen Hebel
WKN: A2AADU ISIN: SE0007871645 Ticker-Symbol: UNBA 
Stuttgart
19.09.22
11:15 Uhr
8,760 Euro
-0,140
-1,57 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
PR Newswire
19.09.2022 | 15:58
94 Leser
Kindred Group: Kindred publishes its Annual Financial Reports in ESEF format for 2021

Kindred Group has today published its Annual Financial Reports for the 2021 financial year using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation.

VALLETTA, Malta, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred Group plc (Kindred) has today published both its cosolidated Annual Financial Report and its standalone parent company Annual Financial Report for the 2021 financial year that have been prepared using the single electronic reporting format specified in the Transparency Directive ESEF Regulation.

The consolidated Annual Financial Report can be accessed on the Group's website at the following link.

The standalone parent company Annual Financial Report can be accessed on the Group's website at the following link.

Attached to this Company Announcement are the Directors' Declarations on ESEF Annual Financial Reports.

This disclosure contains information that Kindred Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the Swedish Securities Markets Act (2007:528). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 19-09-202215:00 CET.

For more information:

Alexander Westrell, Director of Communications,
press@kindredgroup.com, +46 73 7071686

Patrick Kortman, Director of Corporate Development & Investor Relations,
ir@kindredgroup.com, +46 723 877 438

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/kindred-group/r/kindred-publishes-its-annual-financial-reports-in-esef-format-for-2021,c3633188

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/824/3633188/1628348.pdf Press release: Kindred publishes its Annual Financial Reports in ESEF format for 2021

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3633188/bea939f9040be718.pdf Directors declaration - for consolidated FS

https://mb.cision.com/Public/824/3633188/a75aa860c732ab40.pdf Directors declaration - for standalone FS

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/kindred-publishes-its-annual-financial-reports-in-esef-format-for-2021-301627219.html

© 2022 PR Newswire
