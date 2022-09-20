Reiki Healing Store has introduced a new jewelry collection featuring obsidian and amethyst gemstones in a variety of designs.

Wilmington, Delaware--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Responding to the increased demand for quality Reiki jewelry, Reiki Healing Store has released a collection of rings, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, and jewelry sets. Each piece has been designed to contain symbols or materials essential to the healing practice of Reiki.

Reiki Healing Store Launches New Obsidian & Amethyst Jewelry Range

Reiki Healing Store's recent collection provides customers with new and unique jewelry pieces at affordable prices.

One of the newest items in the range is the Reiki healing natural eye necklace created from obsidian. Available in four different hues, the natural orb pendant is suspended from a black knotted cord necklace. Another item is the crescent moon glow necklace. The silver-plated crescent moon pendant is accompanied by a glowing orb in a cage, which charges in daylight and glows in the dark.

The store has also introduced a Reiki healing magic magnetic bracelet. The stretch bracelet, complete with rainbow-toned hematite beads, is designed to help wearers improve circulation and aches, while hematite is also believed to promote energy and emotional well-being.

Also available is an amethyst matching jewelry set of earrings and a necklace. The vintage design pieces feature silver detailing and beadwork surrounding a faceted amethyst hanging from a silver flower. The necklace comes with a twisted link silver chain and the earrings are suspended from silver hooks.

In addition to jewelry, the store has also expanded its range of gifts and accessories. These items include healing crystal balls, gift cards, and reiki healing quartz massage rollers designed to incorporate Reiki into a skincare regime.

As part of the new announcement, each order placed with the store comes with a 'Reiki, Stones, & More' book that explains how Reiki works to help heal and invigorate the body and soul. It also describes the relationship between gemstones and Reiki.

