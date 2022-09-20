Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited Releases the Top 10 Countries Visited by Italians

Visited, the travel app, has published the top 10 most visited countries by Italians as per their international traveling users. The Visited App allows users to interactively check off all countries visited, famous places on the list features, including art museums, ancient sites and other lists.

TORONTO, Sept. 20, 2022. The data is coming from thousands of Italians that have used the app to map their travel journeys, select famous places they have visited and check off experiences that they had. The popular travel app has been translated into 30 languages including Italian and is available to download for free on the App Storeand Google Play Store.



Italy is currently the 3rd most visited country in the world, after France and Spain, both countries that top the list for Italians to visit themselves. Here are the most popular countries that Italians visit:

France is easily accessible, as one of Italy's neighbors to the north. France offers endless options for travel, including Paris, the art and cultural center of the world with iconic sites like the Louvre, Eiffel Tower, and shopping along the Champs-Elysees. Delectable French cuisine and some of the best wine, cheese and chocolate in the world make any trip to France unforgettable. Spain is another country that's a short flight from Italy. Spain serves up a mild Mediterranean climate and beautiful architecture with all the attractions of big cities like Madrid and Barcelona. Enjoy a beach getaway along the Mediterranean coast of Spain or check out the stunning architecture of the Basilica of the Sagrada Familia, Gothic Quarter and Gaudí's famed Casa Batlló in Barcelona. United Kingdom is a few countries away from Italy and offers a completely different culture and scene. Visit the cosmopolitan city of London, England and enjoy iconic historic sites like the Tower of London, Tower Bridge, and Westminster Abbey, and relax at Hyde Park or shop for luxury items on Bond Street and Oxford Street. Germany is another European country that's easily accessible from Italy. Germany includes scenic historic towns with beautiful skiing in the Alps as well as popular cities such as Berlin and Munich. Art lovers revel in Berlin's lively art scene, while history buffs will love touring the Reichstag Building and Memorial of the Berlin Wall. Greece offers a Mediterranean getaway not far from Italy. You can visit the ancient ruins of the birthplace of democracy in Athens at the Acropolis and Parthenon or bask in the sunshine on white sandy beaches with crystal clear water along the coastline in Greece. Austria is a central European country with castles, medieval history and architecture, palaces and art museums in Vienna, and breathtaking mountain views in picturesque towns along the Alps. Switzerland is a multicultural northern neighbor of Italy that is one of the top 10 countries visited by Italians. The peaceful country's stunning mountain views and skiing in the Alps attract tourists seeking natural beauty and serene getaways. United States of America is the only country on this list that is outside of Europe. Whether you want to see the world renowned art, fashion and culture in New York City or tour the legendary movie spots in Hollywood, California, the U.S. offers a diverse array of options for all Italian travelers. Netherlands is a small European country that is one of the most popular destinations for Italians due to the renowned culture and entertainment in Amsterdam. The country's capital offers excellent art museums - including the Van Gogh Museum, as well as legendary canals and architecture. Croatia is just across the Adriatic Sea from Italy and is one of the top countries visited by Italians due to its natural beauty, with stunning seaside towns and beaches alongside historic sites with Roman ruins.

Users can use the Visited App to map all their past travels as well as add countries that they wish to visit in the future. The new list feature also lets users mark off famous destinations, such as art museums, world wonders, lakes, beaches and others. For those who are looking for personalized travel stats, Visited lets you measure how many countries they have been to, what percentage of the world users have seen and their travel rank as it compares to other world travelers. Visited is available on both iOSor Androidplatforms for free.

