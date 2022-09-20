Concordium: Despite the bear market, this VC is doubling down with a 10M Euro investment for new blockchain-based projects

ZUG, Switzerland, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lars Seier Christensen, chairman of the Swiss non-profit Concordium Foundation and a global pioneer in FX and derivatives trading, has announced further investment in the ecosystem around Concordium Blockchain to the tune of 10 million euros.

Determined to help grow an ecosystem in which he has great faith, the VC is doing this despite the current bear market and a possible recession that many are predicting. Concordium, a science-backed blockchain designed with business applications in mind, is tirelessly building the technology to help the world migrate from Web2 to Web3 and beyond.

"I believe we are so early, and so undervalued, that despite all of the news of a recession, there is still great potential for incredible products with revolutionary, concrete real-world applications," Seier Christensen says of his decision.

The funds will be used to finance projects looking to build on or integrate their dApps on the Concordium chain, as a major area of growth for the blockchain is funding projects related to DeFi, gaming, the metaverse and various industrial applications. All projects funded will also get the opportunity to get commercial and marketing support from Concordium.

He adds: "I hope my investment will help prove to the crypto and blockchain community that now is a good time to build and get funding in time for the next bull run," he adds. "My ambition is also to provide the framework for several new funds, where other crypto investors can set up fund vehicles to build on and invest in Concordium.'

