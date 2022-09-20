Arusha, Tanzania--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2022) - Sababu Safaris, a boutique tour company based in Arusha, Tanzania, has announced a partnership with online travel platform, Elsewhere. Through their partnership, Sababu Safaris has become the local partner for Elsewhere in Tanzania.

Sababu Safaris specializes in offering tailor made tours for travelers seeking authentic and immersive travel experiences in Tanzania, offering an alternative to canned safaris. Visitors can personalize their itinerary to go off grid and immerse themselves in the local culture. They also get a chance to make a positive impact on the local communities they visit by distributing solar lights and water filters. Sababu Safaris goes to great lengths on the sustainability and conservation front by offering each of their guests refillable aluminum water bottles, providing communities with solar lights (which are a clean energy alternative to expensive and toxic kerosene lamps) and supporting women entrepreneurs through the NGO Solar Sister.

There has been a surge of interest in travel with the lifting of travel restrictions in the post-covid scenario, but the nature of the travel that tourists are interested in has now changed. Climate change is another factor that has triggered interest in sustainable travel. Operators in the tourism industry are realizing that they need to focus on sustainable tourism to ensure long-term resilience of the industry.

Elsewhere is a new online travel booking platform that connects travelers interested in sustainable and ethical travel directly with carefully vetted, fully licensed and insured local tour operators in the countries they wish to visit. Instead of being limited to packaged tours where travelers have to visit places according to a pre planned itinerary, they can connect with local experts. These experts will customize their visit based on their personal preferences and budget. Visitors can experience authentic local culture and explore places that are off the grid. When choosing who to partner with, priority was given to companies that focus on sustainability, authenticity and generating income that stays in the local economy. Launched in April 2021, Elsewhere became successful and was acquired by Lonely Planet in February 2022.

Elsewhere makes the travel experience more efficient and authentic by cutting out the intermediary big box travel agencies. The local partners benefit from getting access to customers who are truly interested in experiencing authentic local culture and are not satisfied with a superficial tourist experience. Elsewhere steps out of the picture once the end customer is in contact with the local partner to ensure efficient communication.

Commenting on the partnership, Denise Brown, co-founder of Sababu Safaris, said, "We were delighted when Elsewhere approached us to be their local partner in Tanzania. We have a mutual goal to offer fair value, outstanding service and a commitment to the environment and the local communities in order to be a force for good. Both Elsewhere and Sababu Safaris want to promote cultural exchanges with communities that have autonomy over their image and their story, and can tell it in their own way. Elsewhere's rigorous vetting process to ensure that we as their partner cause minimal damage to the environment and try to direct tourist spending to local suppliers confirmed to us that this partnership is indeed a good fit - and this aligns well with our tagline 'travel with purpose'. Elsewhere supports reforestation projects and they carbon offset each trip. They also thoroughly vet their suppliers to ensure proper wages and safe working conditions. Elsewhere's model ensures that 87% of the revenue from tourism is directed to quality suppliers and projects in the local destination. Tourism is a vital source of revenue for countries like Tanzania. Partnering with companies like Elsewhere will make it possible for us to play a greater role in supporting the local economy and environment."

Sababu Safaris is a locally-run boutique safari tour company based in Arusha, Tanzania. The company was established with the goal of providing travelers with unique and authentic Tanzania safari experiences that change hearts and minds, leaving a long-lasting impact on both guests and local communities. All safari itineraries are personalized based on the month of travel, the length of stay, the travel preferences and specific interests, and budget.

Elsewhere, a company that is owned by Lonely Planet, is a digital travel platform that is seeking to overturn the concept of the traditional travel industry model where 70 percent of the revenue goes to international big box travel agencies and booking aggregators outside the actual travel destination. Elsewhere directly connects travelers with local experts in the destination countries. This gives them a chance to enjoy authentic travel experiences while making a positive impact on local communities and economies.

