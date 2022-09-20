DON'T NOD: 2022 H1 results agenda

Paris, September 20, 2022 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, announces its publication agenda for H1 2022 consolidated results. This publication will be the opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development projects.

Publications Dates H1 2022 results Tuesday 11 October 2022 after Euronext market closing Webcast meeting Wednesday 12 October 2022 - 10:00 am



This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.



About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD

Oskar GUILBERT

Chief Executive Officer



Benoît GISBERT-MORA

Chief Financial Officer

invest@dont-nod.com ACTUS finance & communication

Corinne PUISSANT

Analyst/Investor relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr



Anne-Catherine BONJOUR

Press relations

Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

