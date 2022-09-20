Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 20.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Starke Kurschance: Die letzten Stunden vor einer kompletten Neubewertung?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Actusnews Wire
20.09.2022 | 18:12
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

DON'T NOD: 2022 H1 results agenda

Paris, September 20, 2022 - DON'T NOD, an independent studio that creates, develops, and publishes video games, announces its publication agenda for H1 2022 consolidated results. This publication will be the opportunity to review the news of the studio, its strategy and its development projects.

PublicationsDates
H1 2022 resultsTuesday 11 October 2022 after Euronext market closing
Webcast meetingWednesday 12 October 2022 - 10:00 am


This calendar of publication dates is for reference only, it is subject to change if necessary.


About DON'T NOD

DON'T NOD is an independent publisher and developer, based in Paris and Montreal, creating original narrative games in the adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TELL ME WHYTM, TWIN MIRRORTM), RPG (VAMPYRTM), and action (REMEMBER METM) genres. The studio is internationally renowned for unique narrative experiences with engaging stories and characters, and has worked with industry leading publishers Square Enix, Microsoft, Bandai Namco Entertainment, Focus Entertainment, and Capcom. DON'T NOD now aims to create and publish its own IPs developed in-house, as well as using its knowledge and experience to collaborate with third-party developers whose editorial visions parallel the company's own.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DON'T NOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris

DON'T NOD
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer

Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com		ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - dontnod@actus.fr

Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: yG2aZpZql5nKnJ9qkp1ra2aYb22VxpPJlmGdlmZqZJ3Ia2toxWeUmJicZnBnl21n
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-76281-don_t-nod-cp_agenda_rs2022_vuk.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 Actusnews Wire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.