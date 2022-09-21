Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC



It is announced that at the close of business on 20 September 2022, the unaudited Net Asset Value per ordinary share of Temple Bar Investment Trust PLC, managed by RWC Asset Management LLP, is:



NAV including income with debt at fair value: 227.32p per ordinary share



NAV including income with debt at par value: 223.03p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at fair value: 224.12p per ordinary share



NAV excluding income with debt at par value: 219.83p per ordinary share







21 September 2022



Legal Entity Identifier 213800O8EAP4SG5JD323