BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC ("the Company")

Voting Rights and Capital



In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules") provision 5.6.1, the Company would like to notify the market that as at 22 September 2022 its issued share capital consisted of 101,525,678 Ordinary Shares of 5 pence each (excluding shares held in treasury), carrying one vote per share.



Shareholders should use 101,525,678 as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the Rules.



22 September 2022