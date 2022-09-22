Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 22.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 676 internationalen Medien
Achtung! TAAT® bestätigt gute Geschäftszahlen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2022 | 09:05
122 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Welcomes Bigbank to Baltic Bond List

Tallinn/Riga/Vilnius, Nasdaq Baltic Market, September 22, 2022 - Nasdaq (NDAQ)
announces that bonds issued by Bigbank have been listed on the Nasdaq Baltic
Bond List by Nasdaq Tallinn as of today.
The size of Bigbank issue of unsecured subordinated bonds is EUR 20 million.
Each bond has a nominal value of EUR 1,000. They have a fixed annual coupon
rate of 8% with quarterly payments. The bonds mature on September 21, 2032. 

The listing of the Bigbank bonds follows their public offering to Estonian,
Latvian and Lithuanian investors. Based on demand for the bonds of EUR 22.8
million, the base amount of the offering - EUR 10 million - was oversubscribed
by more than 2 times. A total of 1,610 investors subscribed to the bonds. 

"It's great to see more and more Estonian companies tapping into the public
market to finance their growth and thus provide new investment opportunities
for the Baltic investors," said Kaarel Ots, CEO of Nasdaq Tallinn. "By
attracting more than 1,600 investors and having the offer two times
oversubscribed, Bigbank can be assured the investors' appetite for their
securities is big." 

The chairman of the management board of Bigbank, Martin Länts, thanked all the
investors who participated in the public offer for their trust in the company.
"The first public offering was a strong start for Bigbank's bond program for a
total of 35 million euros. We plan to continue the program next year if the
market conditions are favorable," Länts noted. "The 20 million euros of capital
raised from the issue will help us grow in the field of home loans and
corporate financing in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. We want to offer tough
competition to the big universal banks in the Baltics in these sectors and grow
our operating volumes and market share profitably," commented Martin Länts. 

Bigbank is an Estonian bank specialized in loans. The bank's head office is
located in Estonia and representations in 9 countries across Europe. Bigbank
operates in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Finland, Sweden and Bulgaria, and
provides cross-border services in Germany, Austria and the Netherlands. 

Nasdaq (NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital markets and
other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics, software and
services enables clients to optimize and execute their business vision with
confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions, and career
opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Baltic represents the common offering of the Nasdaq Tallinn, Nasdaq
Riga, Nasdaq Vilnius securities exchanges as well as Nasdaq CSD. Read more:
nasdaqbaltic.com . 



     Media Contacts:
     Ott Raidla
     Nasdaq Tallinn
     Marketing and Communications Manager
     ott.raidla@nasdaq.com
     +372 5552 4824
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.