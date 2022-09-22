Dufry International AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Hudson Awarded Contract Extension At Harry Reid International Airport (Las Vegas) Through 2038



22.09.2022 / 14:05 CET/CEST



As One Of Its Most Expansive Contract Extensions To-Date, Hudson Will Transform Its Retail Portfolio In Las Vegas With Digital Innovation, Brand Partnerships, And Reimagined Stores East Rutherford, N.J., September 22, 2022 - Hudson, a Dufry company and travel experience leader with more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist destinations across North America, today strengthened its long-standing partnership with the Clark County Department of Aviation, securing a contract extension at Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) through 2038. The new contract extends a partnership dating back to 2003, underscoring Hudson's continued adaptability in evolving with trends and exceeding the needs of travelers, with LAS serving a record 51.5 million passengers in 2019. Now expanding its commitment even further, Hudson will invest significant capital in transforming its retail and digital portfolio at LAS. This reimagined travel retail experience will deliver operational excellence in a way that only Hudson can - through industry-leading service, technology offerings, store design, product assortment, and an innovative travel convenience and specialty portfolio. As part of this, Hudson will convert 17 of its 31 existing stores into all new concepts in 2022 and 2023, increasing its travel convenience and specialty retail footprint and complementing its current premium brand offering, including duty free. The new stores will feature striking design elements inspired by "The City of Lights," additional product selection from local brand partners like Ethel M, and expanded digital touchpoints. Red By Dufry, Hudson's new loyalty program, will be available in select stores so that travelers can engage with Hudson before, during, and after they travel and receive exclusive benefits every time they shop. Hudson will also increase the presence of digital-first payment options, which will allow team members to spend more time assisting travelers. This includes doubling the number of checkout registers and introducing mobile POS and other frictionless checkout capabilities for the first time - because Hudson knows what it means to deliver service with speed and convenience. "Thank you to Rosemary Vassiliadis and the entire airport management team for sharing our vision for the future of travel retail here in Las Vegas," said Brian Quinn, EVP and Deputy CEO of Hudson. "With this new extension, we have the opportunity to reinvent our store concepts and product selection to create unique shopping experiences designed for today's retail environment and traveler, leveraging our strengths in travel convenience, specialty retail, and digital innovation." "Hudson is a long-standing and valued partner in providing a world-class travel experience for those flying to and from Las Vegas," said Rosemary Vassiliadis, Director of Aviation for Harry Reid International Airport. "Innovation is one of our core values at LAS, and we appreciate Hudson's investment in technology and forward-looking retail concepts as we work together to meet and exceed traveler expectations." Spanning more than 25,500 square feet across Terminal 1, Terminal 3, and the D Gates, the reimagined stores are as follows: Travel Convenience:

Hudson: As North America's largest travel essentials and convenience brand designed with a seamless customer experience at its core, Hudson offers books, magazines, snacks and beverages, travel and convenience necessities, local souvenirs, electronics, and more. Hudson Nonstop: Skip the checkout lines at Hudson Nonstop, a travel convenience concept that provides a fast and frictionless way for travelers to pick up their must-have essentials, food and beverage products, and local favorites, and then exit, all without stopping to pay. Specialty Retail:

Brookstone: The ultimate lifestyle and experiential destination, Brookstone delivers innovative products in categories like audio, gadgets, luggage, STEM, travel accessories, and wellness - available through an exclusive travel retail partnership. Evolve by Hudson: Blending the accessibility of travel convenience with specialty retail, Evolve by Hudson is a one-stop shop specifically tailored to the local market. The Atrium: Featuring a collection of local, regional, national, and global brands, The Atrium is a specialty retail experience with branded shop-in-shops inside. Sunglass Hut: The leading eyewear destination, Sunglass Hut boasts the most sought-after fashion, luxury, and performance sunglass brands in a fun, highly engaging shopping experience. The store features a wide range of styles from Sunglass Hut's proprietary brands, Ray-Ban and Oakley, as well as premium brands. UNOde50: Discover the creative world of UNOde50, unique jewelry handcrafted in Spain. With a promise of exclusivity in its name, the brand presents limited editions of 50 units in each collection. The new stores will operate under Hudson Las Vegas JV, a joint venture between Hudson and its Airport Concessions Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (ACDBE) Partners: AC, LLC; BTU Gift & News, Inc.; Epicure International Group, Inc.; and SB Specialties, Inc. About Hudson Hudson, a Dufry Company, is a travel experience company turning the world of travel into a world of opportunity by being the Traveler's Best Friend in more than 1,000 stores in airports, commuter hubs, landmarks, and tourist locations. Our team members care for travelers as friends at our travel convenience, specialty retail, duty free and food and beverage destinations. At the intersection of travel and retail, we partner with landlords and vendors, and take innovative, commercial approaches to deliver exceptional value. To learn more about how we can make your location a travel destination, please visit us at hudsongroup.com or follow our journey on LinkedIn and Instagram. About Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) is located just minutes away from the world-famous Las Vegas Strip and is the gateway for millions of visitors who come to Southern Nevada each year. The eighth-busiest airport in North America, LAS makes it possible to experience one of the world's most alluring and unique travel destinations. LAS is owned and operated by Clark County, Nevada, and does not benefit from local tax dollars. For further information, please contact: Hudson Media Contact

Cindi Buckwalter

VP of Corporate Communications

communications@hudsongroup.com

