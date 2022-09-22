MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, September 22
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 21 September 2022 was 342.30p (ex income) 342.23p (cum income).
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
22 September 2022
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de