Hardman & Co Announcement: Gore Street Energy Storage Fund presenting at the October Investor Forum 'Shareholder value in ESG investing' on 4 October 2022

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund presenting at the October Investor Forum 'Shareholder value in ESG investing' on 4 October 2022

The green economy - a new growth market

We are delighted to announce Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc will be presenting alongside Blackbird plc and CyanConnode Holdings plc in the forthcoming October Investor Forum: 'Shareholder value in ESG Investing', jointly hosted by the London Stock Exchange and Hardman & Co. The forum will take place on Tuesday 4 October 2022 at 3:00pm as an online virtual webinar.

Selected from the London Stock Exchange's Green Economy Mark Report 2022, the presenters are amongst the cohort of recognised London-listed companies and funds driving the global green economy and supporting the shift towards a low-carbon economy. Join us to hear each company present on their business followed by an audience-led Q&A session. There will be a lively panel debate with all three management teams on 'shareholder value in ESG investing', opening to a Q&A session with the audience thereafter.

Gore Street Energy Storage Fund plc is a UK-based investment company. The company's principal activity is to invest in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale energy storage projects primarily located in the UK and the Republic of Ireland, although the company also consider projects in North America and Western Europe. The company seeks to provide shareholders with a significant opportunity to invest in a diversified portfolio of utility-scale energy storage projects. The company targets a sustainable and attractive dividend over the long term. The company also seeks to provide investors with an element of capital growth. In addition to growth through exploiting its considerable pipeline, the company aims to deliver consistent and robust dividend yield as income distributions to its shareholders. The dividend yield at today's share price of 119.40p is 5.84%.

