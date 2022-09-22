Transparency Market Research: Custom Procedure Packs Market to cross US$ 19.66 Bn by 2031, TMR Study

- Significance of custom procedure pack as a cost-effective and time saving approach, to help prevent and control healthcare associated infections boosts demand
- Key advantage of custom procedure packs, to equip with customer centric surgical pack instruments for particular procedure attracts adoption
WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The custom procedure packs market is projected to rise at a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2031. Adoption of custom procedure packs containing disposable medical instruments, is a key step toward prevention and control of healthcare associated infections. Key advantage of custom procedure packs to perform surgery smoothly, along with reduced time taken to prepare for a procedure attracts adoption.
In order to prevent stockouts, healthcare service providers are increasingly shifting from simple stock keeping to checking inventory levels. Custom procedure packs help to equip with customer centric surgical pack instruments, and thus eliminate unnecessary stock of instruments.
Adoption of custom procedure packs helps to eliminate unnecessary stock of instruments, by providing customer centric surgical pack instruments to perform a particular procedure. Flexible makeup of custom procedure packs offers sterile packages that can be assembled according to the need of end users. Strong focus of the healthcare industry to deliver quality and resilience in treatment will propel future market demand for custom procedure packs.
Custom Procedure Packs Market - Key Findings of the Report
- Significant rise in the number of surgical procedures fueled by development of new surgical procedures and surgical devices creates opportunities in custom procedure packs market. Advent of surgical services, such as Medicare benefits, influencing patient decision to undergo surgery stimulates growth of custom procedure packs market
- Leading players in the custom procedure packs market are engaging in innovative strategies to attract new customers, and are providing valuable support to customers for competitive advantage. Recent developments in the custom procedure packs market indicate players are keen on strengthening their service, to lead to increased demand for custom care packs.
- Single use segment stood as the largest revenue generator in custom procedure packs market in 2021. Extensive use of single use custom surgical packs in developed countries such as the U.S. the U.K., Germany, and Japan is expected to drive the segment during the forecast period. Growing awareness about convenient healthcare packs in developing countries is likely to fuel the growth of single use segment of customer procedure packs market.
- Hospitals end user segment held above 48% share of custom procedure packs market in 2021. The segment is anticipated to rise at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Recent developments in the custom procedure packs market of availability of subsidies is spelling growth in hospitals end user segment
- North America held key share of custom procedure packs market in 2021. Robust healthcare infrastructure and rise in number of surgeries are creating opportunities in custom procedure packs market in the region. Europe is anticipated to emerge as the fastest growing market for custom procedure packs due to increasing the number of surgeries among the significantly large geriatric population
Custom Procedure Packs Market - Growth Drivers
- Composition of custom procedure pack, with a specific set of medical products in a single sterile tray for hospitals or surgeons to perform a specific surgery spells demand
- Concept of custom procedure packs, to offer flexible assembling of sterile packages to serve specific requirement of end users attracts adoption
Custom Procedure Packs Market - Key Players
Some of the key players operating in the custom procedure packs market are;
- Medline Industries Inc.
- Owens & Minor Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
- Molnlycke Health Care AB
- Cardinal Health
- Unisurge
- 3M
- PrionTex
The custom procedure packs market is segmented as follows;
Custom Procedure Packs Market, by Product
- Cardiovascular Surgery Packs
- Orthopedic Surgery Packs
- Ophthalmology Surgery Packs
- Gynecology Surgery Packs
- General Surgery Packs
- Others
Custom Procedure Packs Market, by End user
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgical Centers
- Others
Custom Procedure Packs Market, by Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
