Goldbeck Solar has switched on a 204 MW solar park in Zwartowo, northern Poland. The project is the first phase of a 290 MW scheme that includes another 86 MW facility.German developer Goldbeck Solar said it has switched on a 204 MW solar plant in Zwartowo, northern Poland. The project is the first phase of a 290 MW scheme that includes another 86 MW facility. The company invested PLN 635 million ($128.8 million) in the 204 MW plant. Construction of the 300-hectare solar park began in the first quarter of 2021. The facility is owned by Stigma Sp z o.o., a special purpose vehicle controlled by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...