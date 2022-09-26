Third Point Investors Ltd - Monthly Final Net Asset Value - August 2022

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

(A closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number47161)



LEI:549300WXTCG65AQ7V644



Monthly Final Net Asset Values



The final net asset value per share ("NAV") of the under mentioned class of shares of no par value in the Company, as at the close of business on 31stAugust 2022 is:

CLASS NAV MTD Performance YTD Performance SEDOL USD Shares USD 24.86 -0.2% -23.2% B1YQ721

The MTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the previous final month end NAV including the effect of leverage employed and any dividends or shares cancelled. The YTD performance figures are calculated by reference to the NAV at the end of the last calendar year including the effect of leverage employed and any dividends or shares cancelled.

The NAV figures stated in this announcement are based on unaudited valuations supplied by the administrator of Third Point Offshore Master Fund LP.

This document is for information purposes only and is not an offer to invest. All investments are subject to risk. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Prospective investors are advised to seek expert legal, financial, tax and other professional advice before making any investment decision. The value of investments may fluctuate. Results achieved in the past are no guarantee of future results.

Enquiries:

Company website: www.thirdpointlimited.com



Andrew J. Le Page

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: +44 (0) 1481 745405

Email: AL122@ntrs.com



26th September 2022