Installation of Digital Smart Labels into the first of up to six Pierre Naud locations, Canada's oldest building supplies and hardware retailer

Pierre Naud Inc., founded in 1890, is a construction and renovation material supplier located in the Mauricie and Capitale-Nationale regions of Québec

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 27, 2022) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing micro e-paper displays, is pleased to announce that we have secured an installation of Digital Smart Labels into the first Pierre Naud Inc. ("Pierre Naud") branded store, located in La Tuque Québec. Predicated on the success of this first installation, we anticipate a full roll-out to Pierre Naud's five additional locations across the Mauricie and Capitale-Nationale regions of Québec, further building on Danavation's success in the hardware and home improvement verticals. Installation is expected to begin by the end of September 2022 with plans for the location to be fully operational by the end of this year.

As an independently operated store under a national building material brand, Pierre Naud has already begun taking steps to expand and modernize their location, which includes the deployment of Danavation's Digital Smart Labels and Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution. The implementation of this modernized strategy is intended to drive improved margins by enhancing staff efficiency and reducing costs associated with inaccurate shelf pricing, as well as being good stewards of the environment by eliminating the use of paper shelf labels. Danavation's innovative, efficient and long-life technology can offer retailers a clear return on their investment over time. Since Pierre Naud is part of a larger buying group, Danavation is afforded exposure to a broader potential audience of retailers who can observe first-hand the benefits of our solution.

"We are excited to continue building our presence in Quebec with this installation for Pierre Naud, another widely-respected, multi-location retailer, who are implementing our clean and modern Digital Smart Labels at their first of six potential locations," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "Pierre Naud has built a long-standing family spirit that includes three generations of family members working together on projects such as these and Danavation is thrilled to be working with this new business partner and to be providing them with a cost effective, green and labour-conscious IoT solution."

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (IoT) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company's Digital Smart Labels, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

