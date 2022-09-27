Anzeige
Dienstag, 27.09.2022
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
27.09.2022 | 13:05
60 Leser
Norsk Hydro: Invitation - Hydro's third quarter 2022 results

Hydro's third quarter 2022 results will be released at 07:00 CESTat the same time.

Presentation in Oslo
Hydro will host an in-person presentation and Q&A, in English, at the Felix Conference Centre at Bryggetorget 3, Oslo, at 08:30 CEST on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. The presentation, by President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and CFO Pål Kildemo, can also be seen on the webcast.

To attend the presentation in Oslo, please register your details via this link.

There will also be a separate virtual Q&A session at 11:00 CEST. Please register your details using this linkto join the conference call. Once registered, you will receive an email containing your dial in number(s) and PINs.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+4741406376
line.haugetraa@hydro.com


© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
