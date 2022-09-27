Anzeige
WKN: A0M4X2 ISIN: CNE100000353 Ticker-Symbol: GKE 
27.09.22
08:03 Uhr
0,944 Euro
-0,010
-1,05 %
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
27.09.2022 | 13:21
Hisense Unveils Its FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 TVC "Perfect Match" Ahead of Tournament

QINGDAO, China, Sept. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With only about two months left before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 kicks off, Hisense, a leading global home appliance and consumer electronics brand, has unveiled its TVC under its new campaign "Perfect Match", to celebrate the passionate journey of global football fans and customers.

