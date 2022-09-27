Energy & Water Development Corp: Energy And Water Development Receives Global Patent Protection For Off Grid Self Sufficient EV Charging Stations

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Just as the electric vehicle industry and governments are facing the harsh reality of the challenges they must overcome to build out charging infrastructure before 2030, Energy And Water Development (EAWD) is pleased to announce the international patent application has been accepted by the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) for their off grid self-sufficient, energy-supplied EV charging station system. WIPO is a global alliance that ensures the protection of trademarks and patents in more than 150 countries including the United States, EU, Russia, China, India, and Brazil.

This patent protects EAWD's innovative technology that eases the impact of electromobility on the grid, a significant challenge facing the EV charging Industry. EAWD's off grid, self-sufficient, energy supplied EV charging system uses a novel combination of state-of-the-art solar glass panels, high efficiency batteries, and energy management hardware and software to generate the required energy to provide charging for commercial electric trucks.

EAWD is in the process of installing their system in a strategical location in the center of Germany. When this custom-built system comes online in a few months, it will be the first large off grid charging station for commercial trucks in the world.

"The acceptance of our global patent application allows us to move forward rapidly with the development and deployment of our off grid self-sufficient, energy-supplied charging stations," said Irma Velazquez, MSc - CEO. "This will provide a sustainable and affordable solution to the one of the most urgent challenges Europe and the rest of the world are facing on e-mobility."

EAWD will hold a live demonstration of their charging station before the end of the year.

About Energy and Water Development Corp.

Energy and Water Development Corp. (OTCQB:EAWD) is an engineering solutions company focused on delivering innovative and sustainable solutions for energy and water supply. EAWD builds its systems out of proven technologies, using their technical know-how to customize solutions to their clients' needs. The Company offers design, construction, maintenance and specialty consulting services to private companies, government entities and non-government organizations (NGOs).

For additional information, please visit: https://energy-water.com

Or contact:

Harvey Briggs

Chief Communications Officer

Force Family Office

hbriggs@forcefamilyoffice.com

EAWD Team

eawdteam@eawctechnologies.com

For more information about EAWD and all their innovative solutions to world energy and water issues, please visit https://energy-water.com/

SOURCE: Energy & Water Development Corp

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/717538/Energy-And-Water-Development-OTCQBEAWD-Receives-Global-Patent-Protection-For-Off-Grid-Self-Sufficient-EV-Charging-Stations