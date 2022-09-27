Trident Dental Laboratories Announces Partnership With Sunbit

New Point-of-Care Financing Technology Now Available for Dental Treatments

HAWTHORNE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 27, 2022 / Trident Dental Laboratories has committed its business to improving the oral health and wellness of dental patients across the United States. Firmly believing that the highest quality of care should be available to every patient, Trident is excited to announce a new partnership with Sunbit, the company building financial technology for everyday expenses, to bring financing options tothose who would prefer to spread their payments out over time.

Many Americans Put Off Dental Care Due to Costs

According to the National Association of Dental Plans (NADP), nearly 74 million Americans go without dental coverage (23% of the population)1, while tens of millions more are underinsured or unable to pay for out-of-pocket expenses2. In a 2021 Bankrate report, only 39% of Americans could afford a $1000 unexpected expense3. Adding insult to injury are rising rates of inflation and skyrocketing prices from the gas pump to the grocery store.

Lack of insurance coverage, combined with the high costs of dental services, often results in patients putting off treatments necessary to support a happy healthy life. This can lead to significant health risks and a lower quality of life.

The Smile Now, Pay-over-time Technology Built for Dental

Sunbit Point-of-Care Financing Technology

Patients of Trident's office partners can now access best-in-class financing solutions. Individuals and their families can now receive necessary dental treatments without having to worry about paying the entire amount due upfront.

Sunbit technology offers access to financing for dental procedures between $60 and $20,000, with monthly payment plans ranging from 6 to 72 months, and 85% of patients who apply using Sunbit technology are approved. No interest plans available for well qualified patients.

According to a representative from Trident Dental Laboratories, "Sunbit technology allows our dentist and office partners to treat more patients, which both keeps their patients healthier and their practices more productive."

What's Good for Patients is Good for Dental Offices

This new and exciting partnership not only aids in facilitating necessary treatments and improving the health and lives of patients, but also opens up the doors for improving the bottom line.

Offering a wide range of benefits to providers, such as fast approvals, an intuitive app, and high acceptance rates, dental offices can more quickly and efficiently deliver services, resulting in efficiencies of operation and business performance. Sunbit technology reduces the friction from the financing process to make it a closing tool instead of a pain point for patients -- reducing embarrassing declines, scrambling for financing alternatives, and treatment delays.

According to Trident, "Offices who have switched to Sunbit technology are able to more easily overcome the cost barrier that stands between the patient and the right treatment, which is something Trident has strived to do since its inception. As their lab provider, we notice when an office switches to Sunbit, because we get more cases from that practice."

Helping Dental Offices Do More Dentistry - easier

Increase patient financing approvals

Boost production

Improve patient satisfaction and retention

About Sunbit

Sunbit builds financial technology for real life. Our technology eases the stress of paying for life's expenses by giving people more options on how and when they pay. Sunbit offers a next-generation no-fee credit card that can be managed through a powerful mobile app, as well as a point-of-sale payment option available at more than 15,000 service locations, including auto dealership service centers, optical practices, dentist offices, veterinary clinics and specialty healthcare services. Loans are made by Transportation Alliance Bank, Inc., dba TAB Bank, which determines qualifications for and terms of credit. The Sunbit Card is issued by TAB Bank, pursuant to a license from Visa U.S.A. Inc. Use of the card is subject to the cardholder agreement.

About Trident Dental Laboratories

Established in 1988, for more than 30 years Trident Dental Laboratories has proudly served dentists, dental practices, and patients across the United States.

Specializing in dental restorations, combined with an award-winning team of industry experts, the company remains committed to quality and excellence of service, delivering amazing smiles with the best restorative solutions.

Those interested in learning more about Trident Dental Laboratories, its products, or its sustainability initiatives are encouraged to reach out via its official website or by calling 800-221-4831.

References

1. https://dentistry.uic.edu/news-stories/the-many-costs-financial-and-well-being-of-poor-oral-health/

2. https://www.ada.org/-/media/project/ada-organization/ada/ada-org/files/resources/research/hpi/hpibrief_0419_1.pdf

3. https://www.bankrate.com/banking/savings/financial-security-january-2021/

Website: https://tridentlab.com/

Phone Number: 800-221-4831

Email: customerservice@tridentlab.com

