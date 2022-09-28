Anzeige
Mittwoch, 28.09.2022
Starke Kurschance: Wo die Börse derzeit richtig Spaß macht...
Norsk Hydro: Trond Olaf Christophersen has been appointed Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro

Trond Olaf Christophersen has been appointed Executive Vice President for Corporate Development in Hydro. Christophersen will report to President and CEO Hilde Merete Aasheim and join the Corporate Management Board.

He will start the new position on November 1, replacing Helena Nonka, who has decided to pursue opportunities outside Hydro.

Christophersen comes from the role of Senior Vice President and Head of Recycling in Aluminium Metal. He has extensive experience from various roles in Hydro since he joined the company in 1997. This includes key commercial leadership positions in Hydro Energy and Hydro Aluminium Metal, plant manager for Hydro's Karmøy smelter as well as several commercial, business development and project roles in Hydro's previous oil and gas activities. Christophersen holds a Master of Science degree from the Norwegian University of Science and Technology and University of Bath, UK, and a Master of Management degree from the Norwegian Business School (BI).

Therese Rød Holm has been appointed Executive Vice President for Communication & Public Affairs, effective October 1. Rød Holm comes from the role as Senior Vice President Communication & Public Affairs. She will continue to report to Hydro CEO and President Hilde Merete Aasheim and becomes a formal member of Hydro's Corporate Management Board.

Investor contact:
Line Haugetraa
+47 41406376
Line.Haugetraa@hydro.com

Media contact:
Halvor Molland
+47 92979797
Halvor.Molland@hydro.com


