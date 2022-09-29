Pasadena, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 28, 2022) - Qubera Wealth Management, announced the launch of a proven investment planning program based upon their Formulate, Invest, Reduce and Eliminate ("F.I.R.E.") methodology. The F.I.R.E. system has helped Qubera Wealth Management clients (most of whom are women in sales, healthcare, and technology) reach maximum financial independence with ease. F.I.R.E has been strategically designed to enable clients to make optimal financial decisions in 5 hours or less, and ensure a comfortable retirement on their terms. Based in Pasadena and serving clients across California, Qubera works with independence-oriented individuals and families to secure their financial future, confidently balance debt and savings, increase wealth and achieve lifelong goals all the way to a secure retirement.





Qubera Wealth Management

The F.I.R.E program was conceived by the founder of Qubera Wealth Management, Nirav Desai. "My clients find me when they are tired of working long hours, frustrated by time away from their families, shocked by rising inflation and taxes, or an inability to invest confidently. Not only does the ongoing market volatility create stress, but the variety of investment choices ranging from stocks, bonds, and real estate to gold and cryptocurrencies only adds to the confusion." says Nirav. "These factors lead to persistent anxiety in relation to their ability to retire and around eventual financial self-sufficiency. They find me when they do not know if they can stomach the volatility of their investments and whether they will withstand the next market crash."

Nirav has been passionate about personal finance and investing since he learned about compound interest at age 10. At the time, he discovered that rich people owned assets that generated income, which meant they did not have to work. This discovery encouraged him to emulate them. "Make your money work hard, so you don't have to", has been his lifelong motto.

With 10 years of experience in the business and 30 years of investing and following the markets through various business cycles, Desai has helped his clients gain a deeper understanding of their tax situation, chart a path to financial independence based on their personal goals and values, create investment portfolios based on their investment preferences and abilities, and reduce their stress by understanding how the pieces of their financial situation fit together.

Nirav's enthusiasm for financial knowledge extends into his personal life. As a board member of Financial Beginnings California, a charity that helps economically disadvantaged children and young adults learn the basics of personal finance and investing, Nirav prepares them for financial success.

About Qubera Wealth Management:

Qubera Wealth Management is a fee-only Registered Investment Advisor, providing comprehensive financial solutions for our clients. Qubera offers a comprehensive range of financial retirement planning and related investment management services. Qubera Wealth is based in Pasadena, California and helps health professionals, sales and technology executives seeking financial freedom and early retirement.

