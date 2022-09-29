DJ Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy: Major milestone achieved

Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy: Major milestone achieved 29-Sep-2022

Hardman & Co Research on Advanced Oncotherapy:

Major milestone achieved

AVO's goal is to deliver an affordable and novel PT system, called LIGHT, based on state-of-the-art technology, developed originally at the world-renowned CERN. The complex assembly of its first LIGHT accelerator in Daresbury has been completed and demonstrated to generate a full-energy proton beam (230MeV) required to treat deep-seated tumours. AVO is now working with its clinical partner, University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust (UHB), to commission the treatment room and prepare for regulatory certification. This significant de-risking of the project paves the way for further commercial deals.

https://hardmanandco.com/research/corporate-research/major-milestone-achieved/

