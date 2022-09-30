Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 30.09.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Auf welche Aktien setzen? Die Branche mit dem 2.600%-Performer im tiefen Börsenwinter
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2DGQ3 ISIN: SE0009242654 Ticker-Symbol: 8V6 
Frankfurt
30.09.22
09:08 Uhr
0,503 Euro
+0,018
+3,60 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
30.09.2022 | 10:17
101 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Correction of Exchange notice 468/22: Listing of unit rights and paid subscription units of Scandinavian ChemoTech AB (469/22)

Correction refers to the type of instrument marked in bold below.

With effect from October 03, 2022, the unit rights in Scandinavian ChemoTech AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including October 21, 2022. 

Instrument:   Unit rights               
Short name:   CMOTEC UR B               
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018716441              
Order book ID:  269552                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

With effect from October 03, 2022, the paid subscription units in Scandinavian
ChemoTech AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue
until further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription units         
Short name:   CMOTEC BTU B              
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018716458              
Order book ID:  269553                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        

For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
SCANDINAVIAN CHEMOTECH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.