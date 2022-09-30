Arcus Fire's New FireTrac system enables farmers to support Fire Service departments in bushfire fight

LONDON, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A pilot who has fought blazes across the globe is aiming to help the bushfire fight in Australia, the most fire-prone country on Earth, with an innovative system that can turn every tractor into a fire engine instantly.

Arcus Fire's FireTrac system is aiming to save countless lives, property and wildlife by equipping Australia's army of farmers and ranchers with the tools and training they need to help in the early stages of a bushfire starting on or near their land.

Australia faces 60,000 bushfires a year and experts predict the problem will only get worse with climate change. The Arcus Fire FireTrac system can turn any tractor in the world into an instant high-capacity pump-and-roll fire engine.

Featuring a 3,000-litre (800 gallon) tank as a tractor attachment with a high-powered pump and firefighting hose, FireTrac means farmers can help in the initial attack, supporting fire services to respond to the start of a bushfire, saving precious time and hopefully preventing a disaster.

As it is equipped to a tractor, the FireTrac system can be on location long before a fire engine, can be used to cross any terrain and is a far-more cost-effective solution than buying new fire engines or fire-fighting planes.

FireTrac has been developed by CEO of Arcus Fire, Nick Davis, a pilot and entrepreneur who has been involved combatting wildfires in Australia, the USA and Africa for more than 20 years.

He says: "I've seen the devastation bushfires can cause first hand. One constant throughout all of the countries I've worked in, is that farmers and ranchers are almost always first on the scene - they know the land and they have the tractors that could be a force multiplier for the fire service that only have a limited amount of equipment and people on the frontline of the bushfire.

"I wanted to develop a cost-effective system that would enable farmers to provide a rapid response to a bushfire in the initial attack and support local emergency services as soon as they arrive."

Nick hopes farmers, ranchers, local authorities and forestry organisations will be able to station the FireTrac at key locations so tractors can be quickly deployed to help fight bushfires. He will also be providing training to ensure any users can stay safe when helping to tackle a blaze.

FireTrac features include:

Heavy duty frame with lockers and pump stowage

Tractor attachment head stock for Cat 2,3,4 three point linkage

Heavy duty 360 swivel balance bogey wheel for stability

540RPM PTO self-priming water pump running at 48 gal / 365 PSI or 180 LPM / 25 BAR

10-metre hose for walk-along or 5-metre for in-cab firefighting

Delta Fire Series 100 Pro Firefighting Branch

