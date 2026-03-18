SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.: Time Machine Enables Realistic Power Grid Operator Training for Major Regional Grid Operator

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / March 18, 2026 / SolutionSoft Systems Inc., a leader in virtual clock and time-travel testing technology, today announced that its Time Machine software is enabling a groundbreaking operator training environment for the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO). Implemented by energy consulting firm Utilicast, the solution allows the client to replay historical operational data from AVEVA's PI System to create highly realistic grid simulation and training scenarios.

Utilicast's client manages the high-voltage electricity grid across 15 U.S. states and Manitoba, Canada, delivering reliable and cost-effective electricity to 45 million people. As the "air traffic controller" of the electric grid, the organization operates one of the world's largest energy markets and monitors the power system 24/7/365 to ensure stability and reliability.

To prepare operators for real-world conditions, Utilicast's client relies on a sophisticated simulation platform that functions much like a flight simulator for the electric grid. The platform provides two essential training modes:

Playback: Replaying real historical events to review past performance

Simulate: Creating hypothetical scenarios, such as severe weather events or equipment failures, to train operators to respond effectively to emergencies

The Challenge: Replaying Time in the PI System

The realism of the training environment depends on a massive historical database that drives the operator displays through AVEVA's PI System, a large time-series archive designed primarily for real-time production environments.

However, the PI System does not inherently support "rewinding" or replaying specific historical time periods. To simulate a past event-such as a major storm on August 14, 2023 the system servers would need to behave as if the current time were that historical date.

Changing the actual server clocks was not an option due to strict IT security policies. Altering system clocks could disrupt security logs and other critical background processes. In addition, the training environment consisted of multiple independent servers-including PI Data Archive, PI Asset Framework, and PI Displays all of which had to remain synchronized down to the millisecond.

The project required a way to make the simulation software believe it was operating in the past without modifying the physical system clocks.

The Time Machine Solution

Utilicast implemented Solution-Soft's Time Machine virtual clock technology to solve the challenge.

With Time Machine, the underlying Windows servers remained on the correct real-world time to maintain security and operational stability. Meanwhile, the PI applications accessed virtual clocks, allowing them to operate within a simulated historical timeline required for training exercises.

The deployment included several key capabilities:

Virtual Clocks

Time Machine enabled the PI System applications to run using simulated time while the physical servers remained synchronized to the real system clock.

Pause and Resume for Interactive Training

To support instructor-led sessions, the client requested the ability to pause simulations instantly during training. Solution-Soft introduced a Pause/Resume API and console enhancement, allowing instructors to freeze an entire simulation with one click and resume without any timeline drift.

Seamless Integration

Time Machine integrated directly into the existing simulator environment without requiring complex code changes or modifications to the existing software infrastructure.

Automated Training Scenarios

Using Time Machine automation features, trainers can now launch complex simulation scenarios with a single click, automatically synchronizing all virtual clocks across the training environment.

Quote

"Solution-Soft's Time Machine capabilities enabled a first-of-its-kind fully synchronized operator training and simulation environment that truly recreates what an operator will encounter in a real-life setting."

- Josh Binstead, Technical Architect, Utilicast

The Result

By deploying Time Machine, Utilicast and their client created a fully synchronized, highly realistic operator training platform capable of replaying historical events and simulating future grid scenarios.

This environment allows power grid operators to safely practice responding to complex situations-ensuring they are better prepared to maintain grid stability and reliability under real-world conditions.

About Utilicast

Utilicast is a premier consulting firm dedicated to the energy and utilities industry. The company helps utilities and power grid operators navigate complex challenges including digital transformation, system operations, and regulatory compliance. With a team of experienced industry experts, Utilicast delivers tailored solutions for energy organizations across North America.

About Solution-Soft

Solution-Soft has been at the forefront of virtual clock software and time travel testing solutions since 1997 to empower companies in the ever-evolving digital world. Our flagship product, Time Machine, has revolutionized application testing, enabling companies, including many of Fortune 100, to reduce costs and accelerate project delivery by an average of 3 - 10 times across enterprise and containerized systems to run critical software and application testing.

The Time Machine Product Suite extends these capabilities, optimizing cloud migration, test automation, Agile/DevOps, and containerization testing. Time Machine for Containers supports standalone Docker containers, and large-scale Kubernetes and OpenShift clusters (including the world's largest 16,000+ CPU core cluster, 1,300+ namespace deployments with CI/CD test automation.)

Trusted by over thousands of installed base worldwide across diverse industries, including AIG, Australian Tax Office, Atruvia, AMEX, BBC, Boeing, CVS, Discover, Lloyds Bank, National Grid, SNCF, State of CA, ID, HI, MO, OH, NC, and more. We partner with industry leaders like Accenture, Deloitte, DXC, IBM, Microsoft, and Oracle providing cutting-edge solutions for all time travel testing and simulator training needs.

Solution-Soft was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Dewitt-Latterell

Marketing Coordinator

SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

kdewitt@solution-soft.com

Office: 408.346.1400

Direct: 408.346.1481

SALES:

sales@solution-soft.com

Sales: 408.346.1415

SOURCE: SolutionSoft Systems, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/time-machine-enables-realistic-power-grid-operator-training-for-1148664