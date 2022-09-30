DJ VVV Resources Limited: Board Appointment of Executive Chairman

30 September 2022

VVV RESOURCES LIMITED

("VVV" or the "Company")

Board Appointment of Executive Chairman

The Company is pleased to announce that Malcolm Macleod has been appointed as Executive Chairman of the Company with immediate effect.

Malcolm Macleod has over 50 years of geological exploration experience finding and defining numerous mineral discoveries including diamonds, gold, copper lead silver. He has been a public company director (CEO) in Afro-West Mining NL and Astro Resources Ltd, both companys involved in diamond and base metal exploration. He has worked extensively overseas in defining programmes of work in Africa and Europe for cobalt and base metals. In addition, he has worked in oil exploration as a palynologist /geologist for woodside petroleum when this company was listed as Burmah oil company.

Mahesh Pulandaran, Executive Director, commented: "The appointment of Malcolm Macleod is instrumental as we seek to build on our investment strategy and build a board that has the competence to build on that strategy."

Further information on Malcolm Macleod (born 9 January 1945):

Current Directorships Previous Directorships N.A. Afro-West Mining NL Astro Resources Ltd

Except as set out above, there is no further information regarding Malcolm Macleod, that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 4.9 of the AQSE Growth Market Access Rulebook.

Malcolm Macleod holds no ordinary shares of the Company and no options in the Company.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company + 65 6438 8995 Mahesh S/o Pulandaran AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

