Data Bridge Market Research: Lithium Compounds Market Destine to Reach USD 28.93 Billion at a CAGR of 20.75 by 2029, Size, Share, Trends, Industry Growth Rate, Demand & Revenue Forecast

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled "Global Lithium Compounds Market"





Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the lithium compound market was valued at USD 6.40 billion million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 28.93 Billion by 2029, registering a CAGR of 20.75% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029 In addition to the insights on market scenarios such as market value, growth rate, segmentation, geographical coverage, and major players, the market reports curated by the Data Bridge Market Research also include in-depth expert analysis, geographically represented company-wise production and capacity, network layouts of distributors and partners, detailed and updated price trend analysis and deficit analysis of supply chain and demand.

Market Synopsis:

Lithium is a soft and silver-white metal that is highly flammable and reactive. It is generally stored in mineral oil. Lithium concentrations in the earth's crust are projected to be 20-70 ppm by weight. Lithium is generally present in animals, plants, soil and human body. It is generally extracted from ores and mineral springs, where it is found in small amounts. It is used in cooling systems for aircrafts, special glasses, bicycle frames, rechargeable batteries, nuclear reactors glass ceramics, armour plating among others.

The lithium compounds market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. There is a rise in the use of lithium-ion batteries in the automotive sector because of their many benefits such as long life cycle, low self-discharge rate, high energy density and fast charging capability. Along with this, the increasing adoption of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries in manufacturing robots and electric vehicles (EVs) to save energy is one of the major factor which is highly strengthening the market's growth. Besides this, a rise in the demand for consumer electronics such as cameras, laptops, mobile phones and power tools which are powered by lithium-ion batteries is contributing to the growth of the lithium compounds market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Opportunities

Rising investment in electric vehicle market

The rising investment in Electric Vehicle Market due to the high demand of two-wheelers in developing nations has led to adoption of rechargeable batteries such as lithium ion batteries in upcoming period. For Instance: According to Avenue Capitals, In India, electric vehicle (EV) market is expected to be Rs 50,000 crore (US$ 7.09 billion) opportunity by 2025 for two- and three-wheeler vehicle and expected to create beneficial opportunities for the market growth rate.

Furthermore, growing technological advancements and Diversity in the end-user industry will further create locative opportunities for the lithium compounds market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Some of the major players operating in the Lithium Compounds market are

SQM S.A., ( Chile )

) Livent (U.S.)

Albemarle Corporation (U.S.)

Tianqi Lithium ( China )

) Ganfeng Lithium Co. Ltd, ( China )

) China Lithium Products Technology Co. Ltd, ( China )

) Shanghai China Lithium Industrial Co.,Ltd ( China )

) Nemaska Lithium ( Canada )

) Bacanora Lithium (U.K.)

Lithium Americas Corp. ( Canada )

) Galaxy Resources Ltd ( Australia )

) Orocobre Limited Pty Ltd ( Australia )

) Neo Lithium ( Canada )

) Millennial Lithium ( Canada )

) FMC Corporation (U.S.)

Report Highlights

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

(Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations) Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

The detailed assessment of the vendor landscape and leading companies to help understand the level of competition in this global market

Strategic recommendations for the Technological advancements, government regulations, and Comprehensive pricing analysis are highlighted

Market forecasts for a minimum of 7 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Analysis of market effect factors and their impact on the forecast and predictions until the year

Statistical analysis of the key players mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, various trends of lithium compound market to help identify market developments

to help identify market developments Valuable Insights, Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Segmentation Covered: Lithium Compounds Market

The lithium compound Industry is segmented on the basis of derivative, end use and industry vertical. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Derivative

Lithium Compound Carbonate

Lithium Compound Hydroxide

Lithium Compound Concentrate

Lithium Compound Metal

Butyl Lithium Compound

Lithium Compound Chloride

By End Use

Li-Ion Batteries

Glass and Ceramics

Medical

Lubricants

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defence

Automobile, Energy

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Drivers

High usage of lithium compound in manufacturing of lithium-ion rechargeable batteries

The lithium compounds have been widely used in manufacturing lithium-ion rechargeable battery technologies to consume and save energy. Lithium-ion batteries find their applications in several electronic products, such as cameras, laptops, mobile phones, power tools, and vehicles.

Increasing demand of electric vehicle

The rising preference for electric vehicles is anticipated to drive the growth of the market. The deficiency of efficient public transport is compelling the consumers to use electric vehicle for daily commute. Increasing number of electric vehicles in developing countries are expected to drive the demand for rechargeable batteries, which may boost the growth rate of lithium compounds market during forecast period of 2022-2029.

Furthermore, increasing demand of lithium compounds from several end user industries such as ceramics and glass and li-ion batteries, among others is a major factor which is increasing the market growth. The rising government agencies towards environmental concerns and increasing uses of portable devices by using li-ion batteries are other major factors expected to boost market growth rate.

Regional Analysis/Insights: Lithium Compounds Market

The countries covered in the lithium compound market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific dominates the lithium compound market in terms of revenue. This is due to increasing demand for grid connected energy storage, new energy storage applications in vehicles and the high demand for consumer gadgets are anticipated to change the dynamics of market in this region.

North America is anticipated to be the fastest developing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to growing development of new electric car and demand for storage devices in this region

Lithium Compounds Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Lithium Compounds market , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

