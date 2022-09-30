IDaaS Market Worth $16.8 Billion By 2027 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IDaaS Market is projected to reach USD 5.6 billion in 2022 to 16.8 billion USD by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.7% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets. Some factors driving the market growth include government initiatives and regulations supporting digital identity transformation, government regulations and the need for compliance, and the rise in identity and authentication frauds.





By deployment type, the private cloud segment is projected to grow with a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The IDaaS market is segmented into public, private, and hybrid clouds based on the deployment type. The subsegment with the highest CAGR is private cloud deployment owing to the widespread use of private cloud-based identities as they provide stronger safety, high performance, privacy, and reliability while still adhering to regulations and compliances. The most important factors in an organizations decision to operate a private cloud were data protection, asset ownership, and integration with business processes. The private cloud is frequently used by businesses with extremely changeable network requirements in order to guarantee they always have enough access and total control over the cloud environment. Organizations may benefit from the private cloud because they provide several benefits including cost savings, efficient resource utilization, complete control and security, increased security and privacy, remote accessibility, continuity of operations, obtaining regulatory compliance, increased flexibility, and improved dependability. Government agencies, financial institutions, and other medium to large-sized organizations with mission-critical activities frequently deploy private clouds to increase control over their environment. Therefore, the private cloud segment has the highest CAGR during the forecasted period.

By Component, the Provisioning segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period

The IDaaS market is segmented into Provisioning, Single Sign-On, Advanced authentication, Audit, Compliance, and Governance, Directory service, and Password management on the basis of Component. The provisioning sector is anticipated to take the lead since it is essential to security management and will continue to be a crucial component of the IDaaS architecture. With the provisioning system businesses may guarantee that the appropriate users have access to the appropriate apps and infrastructure. Enterprises may automate the providing and de-provisioning of all user accounts with the aid of this secure, automated, policy-based identity lifecycle management system. Additionally, a consolidated view of all application credentials is offered via the provisioning system. It also quickly connects users to appropriate enterprise resources while reducing administrative workload. The Provisioning sub-segment is one of the most crucial elements for access rights enforcement and compliance. Therefore, is anticipated to hold a larger market size during the forecasted period.

By region, Asia Pacific to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period

Due to the rise in identity and access breaches, Asia Pacific (APAC) is predicted to increase security investment. The worlds fastest-growing economies, including China, India, and Japan, are clustered in this area. Furthermore, the region has a high level of technological adoption. A profitable market for security products and services, APAC has seen the advanced and rapid adoption of cutting-edge technology. Even though the area is implementing the most recent security solutions, it is frequently the target of cyberattacks including identity thefts, data breaches, ransomware, phishing, and many more. 74% of APAC banks surveyed by Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) think that fraud instances in their nation would considerably rise in the coming years. Thus, the usage of IDaaS solutions in the area has risen as a result. To safeguard their extremely sensitive data, organizations are increasingly using advanced security solutions like IDaaS. Additionally, the IDaaS industry is seeing rapid development opportunities in the area because of efficient government laws and technology improvements. Thus, the Asia Pacific region is supposed to grow at the highest CAGR in the forecasted period.

Market Players

Okta (US), CyberArk (US), Thales (France), Microsoft (US), Ping Identity (US), OneLogin (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Google (US), and SailPoint (US), JumpCloud (US), SecureAuth (US), Auth0 (US), OpenText (Canada), Ilantus (US), LoginRadius (Canada), Delinea (US), Optimal IdM (US), Fischer Identity (US), Atos (France), Avatier (US), Simeio Solutions (US), HCL (India), Capgemini (France), Broadcom (US), Salesforce (US), Jumio (US), Signicat (Norway), Ubisecure (UK), and EmpowerID (US) are the key players and other players in the IDaaS Market.

