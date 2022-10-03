Regulatory News:

Vivendi (Paris:VIV) today announced that it appointed Charlotte Levy-Frébault as Director of Internal Communications, succeeding Frédéric Vallois who joined Prisma Media as Director of External Corporate Communications.

Lorella Gessa, Vivendi's Chief Communications Officer and member of its Executive Committee, said: « This appointment reflects the Group's intention to increase opportunities for closer cooperation among all its businesses and develop talent. Charlotte, with her extensive experience at the group's communications agency BETC, brings a fresh perspective and all her creativity to the development of a corporate culture common to all the Group's employees."

Charlotte Levy-Frébault started her career in television promotion, then moved to press relations at the Arab World Institute in Paris. She joined the communications agency BETC in 2008, where she was responsible for press relations before being appointed Director of Communications in 2016. Charlotte Levy-Frébault earned a degree in psychology and a Master's degree in communications from EFAP in Paris after having studied music at the Limoges Academy.

Picture available on request.

