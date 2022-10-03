DJ Pharnext executes a financing agreement with Néovacs for EUR 20.7 million net to further develop PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A

Pharnext executes a financing agreement with Néovacs for EUR 20.7 million net to further develop PXT3003 for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type 1A 03-Oct-2022

-- Following this financing program, carried out through the issuance of simple obligations in severaltranches for a total nominal amount of approximately EUR 21 million (i.e., approximately EUR 20.7 million net) withshare warrants attached, Néovacs could become a reference shareholder as from January 1st, 2024.

-- This agreement allows Pharnext to renegotiate its existing financing agreements with Global TechOpportunities 13 (GTO 13, Alpha Blue Ocean group) by terminating the loan agreement entered into in June 2022, uponrepayment of its outstanding debt of EUR 5.5 million and by reducing the dilutive impact of the existing OCEANE-BSAprogram, which is now limited to EUR 26 million until the end of 2023.

-- The cumulative financing resulting from these agreements brings a total potentially available net amountof approximately EUR 46.7 million (including approximately EUR 38.6 million net after repayment of an outstandingdebt worth of EUR 5.6 million net and of EUR 2.5 million net to GTO 13 and Néovacs, respectively), and, subject toeach party's satisfying its obligations, Pharnext considers that it would be able to finance its operations and thePREMIER trial (the results of which are expected in Q4 2023), until Q1 2024.

PARIS, France, on October 3rd, 2022 at 6:00pm (CET) - Pharnext SA (FR0011191287 - ALPHA) (the "Company"), an advanced late-clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapeutics for neurodegenerative diseases with high unmet medical need, today announces the signature of a financing agreement, by which Néovacs (FR00140077X1 - ALNEV), a French biotech company focused on therapeutic vaccines targeting the treatment of autoimmune diseases and investment support of promising biotech and medtech companies, undertakes to subscribe to simple obligations to be issued by Pharnext in an issuance program spanning until July 2023, for a total nominal amount of EUR 21,093,800 (EUR 20.7 million net) (the "Bonds").

This financing agreement (the "Financing Agreement") also provides for the issuance to Néovacs of warrants of Pharnext shares attached to the first tranche of Bonds, which if exercised, could, as from January 1st, 2024, and until September 30, 2027 at the latest, give Néovacs access to up to one third (1/3) of Pharnext share capital (post dilution).

The subscription of the first tranche of Bonds, for a net amount of EUR 10.7 million notably allows Pharnext , to repay the following outstanding debt and terminate the following agreements::

-- The loan of up to a maximum amount of EUR 12 million granted on June 6, 2022, by Global TechOpportunities 13 (member of the Alpha Blue Ocean group) ("GTO13"), of which an amount of EUR 5,5 million hasalready been drawn down (plus accrued interest in the amount of EUR 125,842) has been repaid early in cash; and

-- The loan of an amount of EUR 2.5 million granted on August 22, 2022, by Néovacs which has been repaidwith the amount of the subscriptions of the Bonds issued for the same amount.

As a result of the payment of this first tranche of Bonds and of these repayments, the net amount available to Pharnext will therefore be approximately EUR 2.6 million. For information purposes, the net amount of the second tranche of Bonds collected by Pharnext, the payment of which is expected later in October 2022, will amount to EUR 2.5 million.

The Financing Agreement provides for the payment to Néovacs of a structuring fee corresponding to 5% of the total amount of the financing (EUR 1,110,200) as well as a monthly interest of 1% on the nominal amount of the Bonds issued. As described below, the corresponding amounts will not, however, be paid in cash but will give rise to a receivable that may be used to pay, by way of set-off, the exercise price of the BSAE, as also described below. It is also provided that in the event that on December 31, 2023, one or several tranches are not drawn down for a reason exclusively and directly imputable to Néovacs, Pharnext will be re-credited of the amount corresponding to the commitment fee applied to the tranche(s) that has (or have) not been drawn down.

The discount offered for the subscription of each tranche of Bonds (from the second tranche onwards only), depends on their respective date of issuance (expected to occur from September 2022 to July 2023 but which may occur, at the latest, until December 2023): each tranche of Bonds other than the first tranche will be subscribed at a discount equal to 1% per month elapsed between the date of signature of the Financing Agreement and the date of issuance of the relevant tranche.

Accordingly, on an indicative basis, the total amount of the discount on the basis of a nominal amount of EUR 21,093,800 would amount to EUR 393.800 in the event that all of the Bonds Tranches are paid according to the envisioned timetable, i.e. until July 2023, it being noted that this amount may be higher in the event that the drawdown of the tranches spans beyond July 2023 and in any event, until December 2023 at the latest.

This Financing Agreement follows the press release published by Néovacs on August 8, 2022[1] in connection with its proposed financing to Pharnext and with the press release published on August 23, 2022[2] by Pharnext in connection with the grant of a EUR 2.5 million loan granted by Néovacs.

As part of entering into the Financing Agreement, GTO 13 and Pharnext also renegotiated their agreement dated June 4, 2021, for the issuance of convertible or exchangeable bonds into new and/or existing shares with subscription warrants ("OCEANE-BSA") attached, as amended in December 2021, in January 2022 and on June 6, 2022, (the "Amendment").

The Amendment, executed on September 30, 2022, therefore provides that the maximum nominal amount of OCEANE that may still be issued by Pharnext under this program now amounts to a total of EUR 26 million, divided into thirteen tranches of EUR 2 million each, to be subscribed monthly by GTO 13 and subject to certain conditions (including, in addition to certain customary conditions, Néovacs meeting its financing undertakings toward Pharnext under the Financing Agreement, Pharnext's market capitalization not dropping below EUR 2 million over a period of ten days prior to the payment of each tranche and GTO 13's holding of Pharnext securities being below 400% of the market capitalization as a result of the payment of the tranche), over the period from December 20, 2022[3] to December 20, 2023 included. This results in the maximum nominal amount being reduced to EUR 62 million with respect to this financing program (as opposed to EUR 81 million as initially provided).

The maximum nominal amount of OCEANE that may still be issued by Pharnext under the Amendment (EUR 26 million) is below the maximum nominal amount of EUR 45 millions of OCEANE that could previously still be drawn down by Pharnext until June 2024 under the agreement in force (against December 2023 now), and as a result of this change, the dilutive impact with respect to Pharnext shareholders under this program has been diminished. No further commitment fees shall be paid to GTO 13 upon payment of each tranche.

Néovacs and Pharnext are currently parties to separate financing agreements with entities that are part of the Alpha Blue Ocean group. Those entities of the Alpha Blue Ocean group hold shares and/or securities giving access to, respectively, Pharnext share capital and Néovacs share capital, may therefore, depending on the conversions of OCEANE and/or the sales of shares made on the market, be in a position to hold a more or less substantial number of shares of each issuer. It is however specified that these entities from the Alpha Blue Ocean group (or any other entity of from the Alpha Blue Ocean group itself or its corporate officers) are not members of the boards of directors of Néovacs or of Pharnext and that at the date of execution of the Amendment, taking into account the number of Pharnext shares held by GTO 13 (less than 1%), as indicated by GTO 13, Pharnext considered that entering into the Amendment was not subject to special approval as required under the laws applicable to regulated agreements.

A financing to bring about the development of PXT3003 drug candidate for Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease type IA (CMT1A)

This financing by Néovacs will support Pharnext operations and cash requirements, in particular the Phase III PREMIER pivotal clinical trial assessing its PTX3003 drug candidate in CMT1A, a rare debilitating peripheral neuropathy with currently no existing approved therapy.

The preliminary results of this trial are expected to be announced in Q4 2023. If positive, they will form the basis of a filing for the authorization to market PXT3003 as a treatment for CMT1A with the FDA in the United States of America and with the EMA in Europe.

A financing that (i) pays and replaces the EUR 12 million loan granted in June 2022 by GTO 13 (Alpha Blue Ocean) and (ii) completes the existing financing in the form of OCEANE-BSA granted by GTO 13 with the maximum amount now reduced to EUR 26 million, to be drawn before December 2023.

