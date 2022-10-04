MIGO Opportunities Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 3 October 2022 was 326.23p (ex income) 326.24p (cum income).

