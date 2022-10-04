Data Bridge Market Research: Luxury Massage Chair Market Destine to Reach USD 140.44 Million Globally by 2029, Size, Share, Industry Growth Rate, Trends, Demand & Revenue Outlook

HOUSTON, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Bridge Market research has newly released expansive study titled "Global Luxury Massage Chair Market" guarantees you will remain better informed than your competition. This study provides the broader perspective of the market place with its comprehensive market insights and analysis which eases surviving and succeeding in the market. The market study and analysis of this Luxury Massage Chair report also lends a hand to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. Top players in the market, major collaborations, merger and acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are also re-evaluated in this Luxury Massage Chair market research report. A number of steps are used while preparing this report by taking the inputs from a dedicated team of researchers, analysts and forecasters. With this report, a strong organization can be built which can make better decisions for a successful business.





Global luxury massage chair market was valued at USD 106.65 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 140.44 million by 2029, registering a CAGR of 3.50%during the forecast period of 2022-2029. In addition to the market insights such as market value, growth rate, market segments, geographical coverage, market players, and market scenario, the market report curated by the Data Bridge Market Research team includes in-depth expert analysis, import/export analysis, pricing analysis, production consumption analysis, and consumer behavior.

Luxury massage chair is mainly used for body massage by residential and commercial users as per their requirement to relive mental or physical stress, body pain and fitness and health related issues. The luxury massage chair chairs have additional benefits, such as massage pillow pad, adjustable foot and armrests, Bluetooth connectivity, remote control etc. Some of the common luxury massage chair variants include targeted massage parts, inversion massage chairs, zero gravity massage chairs etc. These chairs help reduce back pain, relieve joint aches, minimize pressure on the heart and lungs, provide relaxation, and improve blood circulation.

The rising popularity of shiatsu massage model is one of the major luxury massage chair market trends. Shiatsu massage is a Japanese massage therapy that includes massage techniques using palms, fingers and thumbs for joint manipulation, stretching and mobilization. It includes applying pressure to the affected parts of the body, leading to mental and physical well-being, alleviation of discomfort and treatment of diseases. Furthermore, the rising demand for the luxury massage chair in several regions across the globe due to growing awareness regarding numerous massage therapies which are helpful for all types of stress and pain treatment among individuals is a major factor anticipated to drive the growth of the luxury massage chair market during the forecast period of 2022-2029.

Some of the major players operating in the Luxury Massage Chair market are

BODYFRIEND ( South Korea )

) Cozzia USA (U.S.)

(U.S.) Daito Denki Industry Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Family Inada Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) FUJIIRYOKI ( Japan ), Human Touch LLC (U.S.)

), Human Touch LLC (U.S.) Infinity ( France )

) Kahuna Massage Chair (U.S.)

Luraco (U.S.)

Ogawa World USA (U.S.)

(U.S.) OSIM International Pte. Ltd. ( Singapore )

) FFL Brands. (U.S.)

Shanghai Rongtai Health Technology Corporation Limited ( China )

) Johnson Health Tech (U.S.)

JSB Healthcare. ( India )

) U Fit Fitness Equipment ( India )

) Arogya Health Care ( India )

Opportunities

Rising penetration of e-commerce sector

The e-commerce sector projected to witness significant growth of the luxury massage chair during the forecast period due to increasing penetration of e-commerce industry, smartphones and internet across the globe which increase the sales of the luxury massage chair. Furthermore, various facilities and attractive discounts provided by retailers of luxury massage chair on e-commerce platform such as, easy exchange and return, free shipping, product price comparison, and home delivery will create immerse opportunities for the growth of the luxury massage chair in upcoming period.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the Luxury Massage Chair Market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and product launches in the market. Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments of the leading players in the market. Market Development: Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for various segments across geographies. Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the Luxury Massage Chair Market

Segmentation Covered: Luxury Massage Chair Market

The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries and provide the users with a valuable market overview and market insights to help them make strategic decisions for identifying core market applications.

By Nature

Traditional Massage Chairs

Robotic Massage Chairs

By Product Type

Heated Massage Chairs

Inversion Massage Chairs

Zero Gravity Massage Chairs

Full Body Massage Chairs

Air Massage Chairs

By Application

Commercial User

Residential User

By Distribution Channel

Specialty Stores

Hypermarkets/Supermarkets

E-commerce

Others

Luxury Massage Chair Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

The countries covered in the luxury massage chair market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the market in terms of revenue and market share during the forecast period. The market growth over this region is due to the increasing penetration of luxury massage chairs in developed nations in this particular region.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the highest growing region during the forecast period of 2022-2029 due to the increase in body pain and stress level amongst working professionals in several countries such as Japan, India and China within the region.

Luxury Massage Chair Market Key Benefits over Global Competitors:

The report provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of the Luxury Massage Chair market trends , forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities.

, forecasts, and market size to determine new opportunities. Porter's Five Forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders to make strategic business decisions and determine the level of competition in the industry.

Top impacting factors & major investment pockets are highlighted in the research.

The major countries in each region are analyzed and their revenue contribution is mentioned.

The market player positioning segment provides an understanding of the current position of the market players active in the Personal Care Ingredients

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Pipeline Analysis

Part 06: Market Sizing

Part 07: Five Forces Analysis

Part 08: Market Segmentation

Part 09: Customer Landscape

Part 10: Regional Landscape

Part 11: Decision Framework

Part 12: Drivers And Challenges

Part 13: Market Trends

Part 14: Vendor Landscape

Part 15: Vendor Analysis

Part 16: Appendix

