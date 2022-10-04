POXEL SA (Euronext: POXEL FR0012432516), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for serious chronic diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare metabolic diseases, today announces the publication of its half-year financial report as of June 30, 2022.

The report includes:

the consolidated financial statements for the first half of 2022 closed on June 30, 2022;

the half-year activity report;

the Statutory Auditors' limited review report on the half-year information, which includes several observations;

the certificate of the person responsible for the half-year financial report.

The 2022 half-year financial report is available on the Company's website.

Next financial press release: 2022 Third Quarter Financial Update, on November 8, 2022.

About Poxel SA

Poxel is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for chronic serious diseases with metabolic pathophysiology, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) and rare disorders. For the treatment of NASH, PXL065 (deuterium-stabilized R-pioglitazone) met its primary endpoint in a streamlined Phase 2 trial (DESTINY-1). In rare diseases, development of PXL770, a first-in-class direct adenosine monophosphate-activated protein kinase (AMPK) activator, is focused on the treatment of adrenoleukodystrophy (ALD) and autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD). TWYMEEG (Imeglimin), Poxel's first-in-class product that targets mitochondrial dysfunction, is now marketed for the treatment of type 2 diabetes in Japan by Sumitomo Pharma and Poxel expects to receive royalties and sales-based payments. Poxel has a strategic partnership with Sumitomo Pharma for Imeglimin in Japan, China, and eleven other Asian countries. Listed on Euronext Paris, Poxel is headquartered in Lyon, France, and has subsidiaries in Boston, MA, and Tokyo, Japan.

For more information, please visit: www.poxelpharma.com

