Growman Research and Consulting Pvt Ltd: Foley Catheters Market Size Worth US$ 2.63 Billion by 2030 | Exclusive Report by Growth Plus Reports

NEW YORK, Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, "Foley Catheters Market by Product (Two-Ways, Three-Ways, Four-Way), by Application (Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia, Urinary Incontinence, Surgery, Others) - Global Outlook & Forecast 2022-2030 " published by Growth Plus Reports, the foley catheters market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.70% from 2021 to reach US$ 2.63 billion by 2030.





Market Drivers

Major driver involved in expansion of the global foley catheters market is rising instances of incontinence cases. Urinary incontinence is the inability to control the flow of urine from the bladder. Numerous conditions, including nerve damage, medicines, pelvic traumas, obesity, and urinary tract infections, might contribute to urine incontinence (UTIs). Pregnancy and menopause, however, are two conditions that specifically contribute to the rise in incontinence in women.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/request-sample/foley-catheters-market/7830

Excerpts from 'by product'

The global market for foley catheters is segmented into:

Two-Way

Three-Way

Four-Way

The two-way category has dominated the market. The two-way foley catheter is a long, flexible tube that is inserted into the bladder to drain urine. On one end of the catheter, retention balloon and drainage eyes are positioned. The catheter is maintained in the bladder by a retention balloon. On the other end of the foley catheter, there are two connectors. The 3-way urinary catheters, have a third lumen for bladder flushing. The four-way catheters are expected to show high growth as, high adoption of this catheter is noted during surgical procedures due to presence of four lumens two of which are used to hydrate or suction the surgical site while the other three are used as drainage conduits, inflation and deflation valves, or continuous irrigation ports.

Excerpts from 'by Application'

The global foley catheters market is divided into:

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia

Surgery

Urinary Incontinence

Surgery Based

The majority of shares are in the category for urinary incontinence. A lack of bladder control, which can range from a slight loss of urine after laughing, sneezing, or coughing to a complete inability to control urination. Incontinence catheters can be inserted either through the urethral catheter, which is the tube that exits the bladder, or through a small hole that is drilled into the bottom region of your stomach (suprapubic catheter). Urine can flow through the catheter and into a drainage bag as long as it is in the bladder. The use of foley catheters is common among patients undergoing surgical procedures, proving the enormous benefits of catheters in surgical procedures.

Excerpts from 'By Region'

The market for foley catheters has been divided into:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

In terms of region, North America has dominated the market. The United States market for Foley catheters is expanding quickly due to the availability of sophisticated interventional urinary catheters as well as an increase in surgical procedures being performed there. Another element influencing the regional market is the increasing frequency of particular diseases such benign prostatic hyperplasia, bladder cancer, urinary retention, and blockage. Europe is anticipated to remain the second-most profitable market throughout the evaluation period. Indwelling catheterization is associated with a significant portion of mortality from urinary infections, according to a WHO survey. In an effort to cut costs and mortality, local healthcare groups have also mandated routine catheter replacements, which has boosted demand for more hospital and nursing home beds. In Asia, there is a particularly high need for foley catheters. It is projected that demand will be particularly high in China and India. The expansion in this area is being attributed to causes like an increase in incontinence cases and high hospital utilization after surgical operations.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://growthplusreports.com/inquiry/before-buying/foley-catheters-market/7830

Excerpts from 'Competitive Landscape'

Some of the prominent players operating in the global foley catheters market are:

Coloplast Corporation A/S

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Teleflex Incorporated

Cardinal Health, Inc

Medtronic plc

SunMed, LLC

Bacteriguard Holdings AB

Becton

Dickinson and Company

Cook Medical Group, Inc

Fuji Systems Corporation

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years - 2020 Base Year - 2021 Forecasted Years - 2022 to 2030 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints Opportunities GLOBAL FOLEY CATHETERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY PRODUCT Two-Way Three-Way Four-Way GLOBAL FOLEY CATHETERS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia Surgery Urinary Incontinence Others

TOC Continued…

VALUE PROPOSITIONS RELATED TO THE REPORT:

Powered with Complimentary Analyst Hours and Expert Interviews with Each Report

Comprehensive quantitative and qualitative insights at segment and sub-segment level

Covid 19 impact trends and perspective

Granular insights at global/regional/country level

Deep-rooted insights on market dynamics (drivers, restraints, opportunities) and business environment

Blanket coverage on competitive landscape

Winning imperatives

Exhaustive coverage on 'Strategic Developments' registered by leading players of the market

CUSTOMIZATION OPTIONS:

Distributor Landscape Assessment

Pricing Intelligence

Customer Base Assessment

Investment & Initiatives Analysis

'Business Profile' of Key Players

Directly Purchase Premium Copy of Foley Catheters Market Growth Report (2022-2030) at: https://growthplusreports.com/checkout?_token=4KAVtI3qrNCOyNkleQKUm3PfLxi7ukO70q3lsu2z&report_id=7830&license=Single

About Us:

Growth+Reports is part of GRG Health, a global healthcare knowledge service company. We are proud members of EPhMRA (European Pharmaceutical Marketing Research Association).

Growth+ portfolio of services draws on our core capabilities of secondary & primary research, market modelling & forecasting, benchmarking, analysis and strategy formulation to help clients create scalable, ground-breaking solutions that prepare them for future growth and success.

We were awarded by the prestigious CEO Magazine as "Most Innovative Healthcare Market Research Company in 2020.

Contact:

Manan Sethi

Director, Market Insights

Email: enquire@growthplusreports.com

Phone no: +91 96545 76783

Web: https://growthplusreports.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1671244/Growth_Plus_Reports_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/foley-catheters-market-size-worth-us-2-63-billion-by-2030--exclusive-report-by-growth-plus-reports-301640445.html