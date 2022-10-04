Powered Lawn Mowers Market to Reach US$ 2,155.0 million by 2032 Attributing to Technological Advancements in the Gardening Sector | Report by Future Market Insights, Inc.

Europe is anticipated to capture a powered lawn mowers market share of 28% in 2022. North America is likely to hold a powered lawn mowers market share of 34.0% in 2022. Government initiatives for promoting the usage of battery-powered lawn mowers to protect the environment.

NEWARK, Del., Oct. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global powered lawn mowers market is anticipated to showcase opulent growth opportunities by registering a stable CAGR of 4.7%. The market is anticipated to reach US$ 1,366.0 million in 2022 and is expected to touch around US$ 2,155.0 million by 2032. In addition to that, the increasing sales of powered lawn mowers accounted for the choice of the most appropriate lawn mowers for the size of the gardens.





Huge demand for powered lawn mowers is anticipated from small gardens which are known to be either electric corded or hand pushed, whereas, on the other hand, medium-sized gardens should consider petrol-fueled cordless or battery-operated mowers.

In order to avoid the scruffy look of the lawns, the upgradation of dusty old mowers is a must. This clean look can be attained by various technological advancements. Therefore, increasing demand for powered lawn mowers. Owing to the high storage space, such technological advancements in cordless mowers surged dramatically. In comparison to electric lawn mowers, these highly efficient and modern lawn mowers are witnessing opulent growth opportunities in the forecast period.

Powered lawn mowers market trends are designed by market participants who are launching new technologies in order to lawn mowers without additional features like greater blade size, and variable speed technologies. To develop cordless mowers and a surging preference for mobility, the market participants are focusing on battery technologies such as enhanced performance and lower prices for rechargeable battery packs.

Key Takeaways

· Higher sales of low-noise blades of electric-powered lawn mowers combined with growing fuel prices are leading to the growth of the battery-powered lawn mowers market. In addition to that, various environmental concerns are propelling the demand for powered lawn mowers to a considerable extent. Moreover, the sales of powered lawn mowers are severely expanding as it requires less storage space in the garage for electric lawn mowers, and the lower maintenance cost of electric lawn mowers and no-pull cord start.

· Some of the features bolstering the growth of powered lawn mowers comprise powerful engines, lightweight build, and large grass collector. In order to cool the urban environment, increase biodiversity, absorb air pollution and insulate buildings, there is growing adoption of green roofs in developed countries such as the U.S., U.K., Germany, Japan, and Canada. These aforementioned factors are anticipated to boost growth in the powered lawn mowers market over the next decade.

· Several governments have taken initiatives to offer subsidiaries for the installation of powered mowers is anticipated to enhance the sales of powered lawn mowers over the next decade. Some features such as battery indicators, which tell the operator what amount of power is left in the machine and even cut off any type of grass are expected to boost the powered lawn mowers market growth over the forecast period.

Competitive Landscape

Several prominent companies are focusing on launching new products with advanced technologies. Key market players are focusing on developing new models with AI and other technologies. Based on how challenging mowing will be in the future.

Key Segments Profiled in the Powered Lawn Mowers Market Survey

By Material Type:

Steel

Polymer

Polypropylene

By Source of Power:

Gas-Powered

Electric-Powered

Battery-Powered

By Cutting Systems:

Reel Mowers

Rotary lawn mowers

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

The Middle East and Africa

More Insights into the Powered Lawn Mowers Market

North America is expected to be a dominant region during the forecast period as it accounts for a total of 34.0% market share in 2022. This region comprises both the U.S. and Canada as sales of electric garden tools, including power lawnmowers, have spiked nationwide on account of growth in the residential market. The demand for such products is expected to auger in commercial settings such as parks, public gardens, sports arenas, etc.

Europe is the second largest region to exhibit phenomenal growth in the lawn mowers market by accounting for around 28% of the global market share in 2022 where Russia, followed by France, and the UK are considered some of the most lucrative markets in the region.

