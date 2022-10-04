DJ ENOGIA wins the SMAC-FC call for projects for the development of Hydrogen compressors

ENOGIA wins the SMAC-FC call for projects for the development of Hydrogen compressors as part of the France 2030 investment programme

Marseille, 4 October 2022 - 6 p.m.

ENOGIA, an expert in micro-turbomachinery for the energy transition, announces that it has won a call for projects led by ADEME and entitled "H2 technological building blocks and demonstrators" as part of the France 2030 "Demonstrators and High Ambition Innovation Territories" Investment for the Future programme.

The project, entitled SMAC-FC for Smart & Modular Advanced Compressor for Fuel Cell, is worth EUR2 million and will benefit from a EUR1.2 million contribution from France 2030, of which EUR0.5 million will go to ENOGIA.

After the announcement of its participation as leader of the QualifHY consortium,[1] ENOGIA is strengthening its presence in the hydrogen fuel cell segment as a research partner with renowned players in the sector.

Alongside IFP Energies Nouvelles, a research body, and Institut PPRIME, a joint CNRS/University of Poitiers research laboratory, ENOGIA is participating as coordinator in this project aimed at developing technological building blocks for the new generation of air supply compressors for hydrogen fuel cells.

Drawing on the partners' skills in turbomachinery, electronics and aerodynamics, the consortium aims to develop more compact and efficient compressors, taking advantage of the latest technological developments in the fields of bearings, power electronics, and rapid fluidic development through multi-objective optimisation and deep learning.

ENOGIA's involvement in this project further consolidates its positioning and its ability to offer compressors that combine several advantages: high performance, perfect adaptation to needs, controlled cost and agility setting us apart from traditional suppliers.

About ENOGIA ENOGIA responds to the major challenges of the ecological and energy transition with its unique and patented technology of compact, light and durable micro-turbomachinery. As the French leader in heat-to-electricity conversion with its wide range of ORC modules, ENOGIA enables its customers to produce decarbonised electricity and to recover waste or renewable heat. Since 2020, ENOGIA has also been marketing air compressors for Hydrogen Fuel Cells, thereby contributing to the development of hydrogen mobility, a booming market. With sales in more than 25 countries, ENOGIA continues to prospect for new customers in France and internationally. Founded in 2009 and based in Marseille, ENOGIA has nearly 60 employees involved in the design, production and marketing of environmentally friendly technological solutions. ENOGIA's CSR commitment represents an "Advanced" level of performance according to EthiFinance. ENOGIA is listed on Euronext Growth Paris. Ticker: ALENO. ISIN code: FR0014004974. LEI: 969500IANLNITRI3R653. Contacts Communication and corporate press Sylvie Bourdon Investor relations and financial media L'Agence ComFi by CIC Market Solutions Head of Marketing Communications Sophie Le Bris enogia-investir@cic.fr sylvie.bourdon@enogia.com 01 53 45 80 59 06 18 43 90 12

Find all of ENOGIA's news on https://enogia.com/investisseurs

