Fact.MR: Cosmetic Wipes Market to Reach US$ 950 Million by 2032 Amid Growing Application in Baby Care and Healthcare

Cosmetic Wipe Manufacturers to Invest Heavily in Marketing to Retain their Dominance in Industry

An in-depth analysis of the cosmetic wipes market is provided by Fact.MR for the forecast period of 2022-2032. The study carefully examines crucial growth factors, including trends, future projections, and business models. Besides this, it also provides a thorough analysis of the top segments, including product, application, material use, and region..





Fact.MR - A Market Research and Competitive Intelligence Provider: The global cosmetic wipes market is expected to grow from US$ 581.91 Million in 2022 to US$ 950 Million by 2032, with overall sales rising at a steady CAGR of 5% over the forecast period (2022-2032).

Rising awareness about face cleansing products and their various properties including anti-aging properties is expected to boost the sales of cosmetic wipes in the global market. Similarly, growing focus on maintaining personal hygiene is likely to drive the market during the forecast period.

Cosmetic wipe manufacturers are aware of evolving consumer expectations with respect to the aroma, effectiveness, and most importantly price and nature. Due to this, they are focusing on launching cosmetic wipes that are affordable, easy to carry, and eco-friendly. This will further expand the global cosmetics wipes market size during the forecast period.

Demand for cosmetic wipes is also likely to increase owing to their use in baby care and patient care. Many cosmetic wipe manufacturers are specifically making products that are aligned with the sensitive nature of the skin of babies. Further, use of cosmetic wipes in clinical settings to maintain patient hygiene is also expected to boost the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Regionally, Europe and North America are likely to spearhead the growth, collectively accounting for nearly 75% of overall sales in 2022. Growing popularity of organic cosmetic wipes, increasing consumer spending, and high focus on personal hygiene in these regions is likely to boost market growth during the assessment period.

Also, the prevalence of various skin ailments is high in these regions, owing to which consumers are specifically spending on personal hygiene products. According to the American Academy of Dermatology, one in four Americans suffer from some form of skin disease.

Key Takeaways:

By application, the cleansing and makeup removal wipes segment will continue to dominate the global market, accounting for nearly 40% of global revenues through 2032.

Based on distribution channel, the online retail segment will generate the highest revenues in the global cosmetic wipes market during the forecast period.

By material type, sales of absorbent cotton cosmetic wipes are likely to remain dominant.

The U.S. cosmetic wipes market size reached over US$ 200 Million in 2020 and it is poised to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.

in 2020 and it is poised to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period. By 2032, China's cosmetic wipes market is likely to reach a valuation of US$ 350 Million .

Growth Drivers:

Increasing applications of cosmetic wipes in baby care is expected to open new avenues of growth for market players.

Growing use of cosmetic wipes in clinics and hospitals is anticipated to augur well for the market.

Introduction of environmentally friendly products is likely to act as a catalyst triggering the growth of cosmetic wipes market.

Reduction in the average price of cosmetic wipes is expected to make them appealing to a broader section of population.

Restraints:

Skin health risks associated with chemical ingredients in cosmetic wipes are negatively influencing the market growth.

Competitive Landscape:

The cosmetic wipes market is highly fragmented and numerous country-level players hold sway in their respective markets. Leading players are focusing on launching new sustainable products and using aggressive branding to raise awareness among consumers about their products.

For instance,

In 2021, Nice-Pak Products announced the launch of face cleansing towelettes that are made for quick and easy makeup removal. These wipes are made using 100% sustainable plant-based fibres, and they offer great cleansing.

Kylie Skin unveiled the latest range of makeup-removing wipes in December 2021 .

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

Kao

Pigeon

Unilever

Nox Bellcow Cosmetics

Essity

Procotech Limited

Lenzing

Diamond Wipes International

Albaad Massuot

Beiersdorf

Nice-Pak Products

Rockline Industries

Procter & Gamble

Johnson & Johnson

Kimberly Clark

More Valuable Insights on Cosmetics Wipes Market

In its latest study, Fact.MR offers a detailed analysis of the global cosmetics wipes market for the forecast period of 2022 to 2032. This study also divulges key drivers and trends promoting the sales of cosmetics wipes through detailed segmentation as follows:

By Product:

Wet

Dry

By Material Use:

Absorbent Cotton

Non-woven Fabric

By Application:

Cleansing & Makeup Removal

Moisturizing

Exfoliating

By Distribution Channel:

Modern Trade

Specialty Stores

Medical Stores & Pharmacies

Online Retail

By Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East & Africa

& Latin America

Key Questions Covered in the Cosmetics Wipes Market Report

What is the estimated market size of cosmetics wipes in 2022?

At what pace will worldwide cosmetics wipes' sales increase till 2032?

What factors are driving demand in the cosmetics wipes market?

Which region is predicted to lead the worldwide cosmetics wipes market between 2022 and 2032?

What are the elements driving cosmetics wipes market sales during the forecast period?

What is the expected market estimation of the cosmetics wipes market during the forecast period?

