Danavation's Digital Smart Labels to be showcased within the first of three Gary & Leo's Fresh Foods IGA stores in Montana

Arrangement to showcase arose from our preferred vendor partnership with Circle The Wagons Group (CTW)

Demonstrates the benefits of our relationship with CTW and the successful continuation of our US market penetration strategy into new states and locations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 5, 2022) - Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) ("Danavation" or the "Company"), the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing micro e-paper displays, today confirms that we are commencing the deployment of our Digital Smart Labels and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) technology into one of three Gary & Leo's Fresh Foods IGA stores, representing the first of three distinct member retailers of CTW that have been selected as showcase locations.

This showcase opportunity arose as a direct result of our preferred vendor partnership with CTW, a national Group Purchasing Organization, which was originally announced on April 29, 2022. The first installation will be within one of three Gary & Leo's Fresh Foods IGA stores in Montana, which we expect to be followed by installations into the two additional locations under the same management. The Gary & Leo's Fresh Foods IGA installation is set to commence in December 2022/January 2023 and be complete in the first calendar quarter of 2023.

"I am very pleased that Danavation has secured showcase installations into the first of three Gary & Leo's Fresh Foods IGA locations as a direct result of our partnership with CTW, supporting our ongoing efforts to enter new markets as part of our US expansion strategy," said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. "By deploying Danavation's Digital Smart Labels, retailers can streamline operations and realize lasting benefits by having the ability to instantly update pricing at the shelf, reduce the tedium for staff and respond to changing inventory in real-time."

Showcasing our Digital Smart Labels provides all of the CTW member retailers with an opportunity to experience first-hand the impact of our technology and understand the tangible benefits associated with digitizing the pricing process. The return on investment and labour savings realized from implementing Digital Smart Labels in these showcase locations will be tracked to demonstrate just how easy and seamless a digital transformation can be when working with Danavation.

"By establishing showcase stores with Danavation, we are aiming to help our members benefit from leveraging technology to enhance the customer experience while also improving in-store efficiencies for owners. We are looking forward to showcasing how Digital Smart Labels can help achieve these goals," said Bill Alford, CTW co-founder and Chief Executive Officer.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is the only North American-founded and headquartered technology company providing Digital Smart Labels and a software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) solution that enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time. Danavation's Digital Smart Labels enhance data accuracy and improve performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity typically associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. Our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

