Vivendi (Paris:VIV) is proud to support the exhibition "Bons Baisers de Pékin" organized by Beijing's Yishu 8 Arts Center, to be held at the Guimet National Museum of Asian Arts in Paris for four months from October 19, 2022 to February 27, 2023. This exhibition retraces a decade of Franco-Chinese cultural exchanges by recreating the Yishu 8 environment, mixing the French art of living, Chinese traditions and contemporary creations.

« Supporting this exhibition, and through it, the remarkable work from Yishu 8, a residency for Chinese and French artists in Beijing, was an obvious choice for our Group", explains Yannick Bolloré, the Chairman of Vivendi's Supervisory Board. "We strongly believe in the importance of creation in all its forms as a driver of development and progress; we even made it our raison d'être: Creation Unlimited. Yishu 8 is a particularly dynamic incubator for artistic projects and a suitable place to foster cultural and business exchanges between France and China".

Each year, Beijing's Yishu 8 Arts Center welcomes three French laureates, offering them a chance to immerse themselves in Chinese culture and nourish their work with new influences. In parallel, at the Yishu 8's initiative, several Chinese artists are invited to stay at the Cité Internationale des Arts in Paris to dive deep into French culture. "Bons Baisers de Pékin" features 20 artists, all Yishu 8 Award winners, 13 French and 7 Chinese.

