Evil Empire Designs Inc Announces New Product Launch: Audio Bags Designed For Harely Davidson, V-Twin and Metric Motorcyles

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / October 5, 2022 / - Evil Empire Designs Inc. (EVVL) is pleased to announce it has received word that it's proprietary design for audio bags aimed at the V-Twin, Metric and Harley markets have been completed. The company anticipates the bags being available for sale on it's website within the next 7-10 business days.

EVVL's new-to-market next level style enhances performance with 2.5 cubic feet of air space that also utilizes the side covers for air space. The body lines set it apart from all the other competition out there. The bags and side covers are made from extra strength bullet proof Kevlar to withstand the abuse that 8",10" or 12" subs producing a superior sound.

"I'm happy with the clean lines of the design. It showcases our product well, it performs incredibly well, and also embodies the quality we aspire to incorporate into all our products, and I hope, the lifestyles of people who use it," commented Sheila Cunningham, CEO.

"I enjoy aesthetic design and feel I'm an artist through and through. As an avid rider myself, I'm inspired to be able to infuse the creative spirit in the designs I create to performance standards our customers demand and to bring those designs to the mass market," states Ms. Cunningham.

About Evil Empire Designs

At Evil Empire our mission is to design and produce the highest quality aftermarket parts that appeal to middle and upper class motorcycle enthusiasts to enhance the look of their American, V-Twin, Metric or Harley motorcycles, allowing them to express their individuality.

Evil Empire designs is committed to providing our customers with products and services that meet, conform to, and exceed their individual motorcycle needs, ensuring their design, values and investment expectations are being met.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release by Evil Empire Designs Inc. ("Evil Empire") may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements can be identified by words such as "expects," "plan," "believes," "will," "achieve," "anticipate," "would," "should," "subject to," or words of similar meaning, and by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. All forward-looking statements reflect management's present assumptions, expectations and beliefs regarding future events and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any forward-looking statements.

